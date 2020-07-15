https://www.dailywire.com/news/nick-cannon-issues-apology-for-anti-semitic-remarks-does-not-address-racist-anti-white-remarks

Nick Cannon issued a statement late on Wednesday night apologizing for anti-Semitic remarks that he made during a recent podcast episode, but failed to address racist anti-white remarks that he made during the same episode.

Cannon promoted fringe anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America,” Page Six reported.

Cannon was subsequently terminated by ViacomCBS for his anti-Semitic remarks, but the company did not address the racist anti-white remarks that he made.

Cannon issued an apology on Wednesday evening for the anti-Semitic remarks that he made and, like ViacomCBS, failed to address the racist anti-white remarks that he made.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote on Twitter.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed,” Cannon continued. “While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

“I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me,” Cannon concluded, “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

In subsequent tweets, Cannon wrote, “I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, director of global social action @SimonWiesenthal. My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community….”

He added, “On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community – instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community. For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing.”

Nowhere in his tweets did he address the racist anti-white remarks that he made during the same episode.

“When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, that they know that they will be annihilated,” Cannon said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” Cannon continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive.”

“They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough … environments, so they’re acting as animals,” Cannon added. “So they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals; they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

