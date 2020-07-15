https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nypd-cityhall-protest-violence/2020/07/15/id/977387

Chief of the New York Police Department Terry Monahan was injured on Wednesday after an attack by protesters during a march meant to stop violence in the city, according to the Washington Examiner.

Other NYPD officers were also injured as well during the march where 37 people were arrested.

“This is not [a] peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated,” the New York Police Department tweeted.

During the “Power of Prayer” march, clergy members, retired law enforcement and several local activist organizations within New York City gathered to support the New York Police Department and curb gun violence in the city.

The “defund the police” protesters clashed with the pro-police demonstrators as they headed to city hall. During the scuffle, the NYPD officers were confronted by anti-police Black Lives Matter counter-protesters.

Since the NYPD plainclothes anti-crime unit was decommissioned in June, shootings in New York have spiked. Pro-NYPD advocates have called on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to reactivate the unit, which targeted illegal guns on the streets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

