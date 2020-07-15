http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/PMcVL3R3ThI/bitcoin-scam-hacks-twitter-accounts-of-joe-biden-bill-gates-and-others-748e2e58-8a90-4972-ab00-23fd2f13b7cf.html

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The latest: Twitter temporary disabled all verified accounts from tweeting for several accounts. At about 8:45 pm ET, Twitter said in a statement: “Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Why it matters: Twitter has become a key source of communication, and people generally assume the content posted by an account is from the person who owns the account, increasing the likelihood of a scam being successful.

One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Details: The accounts of Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Kanye West, as well as companies Apple, Bitcoin.org, Coinbase and Ripple, were similarly compromised, in addition to several others.

Twitter said in a statement, “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

A Biden spokesperson said in a statement, “Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

