St. Louis has seen 159 coronavirus deaths so far this year.

St. Louis has seen 125 homicides so far this year.

And 50 children were shot in St. Louis so far this year.

If coronavirus continue to trend downward as they have in every country after around two months of pandemic then homicides will soon pass the number of coronavirus deaths in the city.

It’s good to keep things in perspective.

Via Bill Hennessey.

So far this year in St. Louis 161 have died of Coronavirus and 129 have been murdered. But murder season has just begun. — Bill Hennessy (@HennessySTL) July 15, 2020

