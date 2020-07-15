https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-endorsement-defund-the-police-law-and-order/2020/07/15/id/977422

In a rare nod from a union, President Donald Trump has earned the endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations because of his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement.

Trump’s public support for police officers was praised by president by NAPO President Michael McHale “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” McHale wrote in a letter to the president, obtained by The Washington Times.

“We particularly value you directing the attorney general to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers,” McHale added.

The NAPO represents more than 1,000 police unions and 241,000 sworn officers, according to the report.

Democrats tend to receive widespread support from leadership of unions in recent political history, but the NAPO broke from that in 2016, refusing to endorse Trump or Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. NAPO did support former President Barack Obama and Biden in 2008 and 2012, per the Times.

“Biden seems to have abandoned the police and his support for the police because it is not popular to support the police at this time,” Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) President Paul DiGiacomo told the Times.

“It’s disappointing, but most politicians are doing that. I feel that if you support us, stand your ground. We don’t deserve not to be supported.”

The defund the police movement might cost Biden endorsements from other unions as well, DiGiacomo told the Times.

“Right now, I can’t see any police or law enforcement group backing him after what he said dancing around the subject of policing in America,” DiGiacomo added to the Times.

Biden’s support from anti-police movements is shaping his platform, according to NAPO Executive Director Bill Johnson.

“I think police officers and associations look at Joe Biden today, and it’s hard not to contrast the candidate today with the senator of 15 or 20 years ago,” Johnson told the Times. “Mr. Biden, like a lot of candidates, moved to the left party during the primaries, but once it was clear that he was going to be the nominee, he didn’t stop.”

The contrast in candidates in terms of supporting police funding is far to easy to see than to ignore, Johnson added to the Times.

“It is very fair to say that officers are concerned by what they’ve seen and not seen,” he told the Times. “It would be so welcome to receive even just a word of encouragement and, on the other side, condemn the violence and deadly attacks that are ongoing against the police.

“The public presentation of Mr. Biden’s campaign regarding law enforcement makes us very concerned about what his administration would look like with support for rank and file officers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

