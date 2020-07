http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/b4tGqCIOAb8/release-detail

As coronavirus cases surge and states rollback re-openings, former Vice President Joe Biden opens up his biggest lead this year over President Donald Trump in the race for the White House. Registered voters back Biden over Trump 52 – 37 percent, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. This compares to a June 18th national poll when Biden led Trump 49 – 41 percent. Since March, Biden’s lead had ranged from 8 to 11 percentage points.

Independents are a key factor behind Biden’s widening lead as they now back him 51 – 34 percent, while in June, independents were split with 43 percent for Biden and 40 percent for Trump. There is also some movement among Republicans as they back Trump 84 – 9 percent, compared to 92 – 7 percent in June. Democrats go to Biden 91 – 5 percent, little changed from 93 – 4 percent in June.

“Yes, there’s still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

BIDEN VS. TRUMP: THE ISSUES

Voters now give Biden a slight lead over Trump in a direct match up when it comes to handling the economy. Voters say 50 – 45 percent that Biden would do a better job handling the economy, a reversal from June when Trump held a slight lead 51 – 46 percent.

Asked about other key issues:

* On handling a crisis, Biden leads 57 – 38 percent;

* On handling health care, Biden leads 58 – 35 percent;

* On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 59 – 35 percent;

* On addressing racial inequality, Biden leads 62 – 30 percent.

BIDEN VS. TRUMP: PERSONAL TRAITS

When asked about whether the candidates are honest, have good leadership skills and whether they care about average Americans, President Trump receives some of his worst scores ever.

Honesty:

Trump: 31 percent say “yes;” 66 percent say “no;”

Biden: 46 percent say “yes;” 42 percent say “no.”

Good Leadership Skills:

Trump: 35 percent say “yes;” 63 percent say “no;”

Biden: 49 percent say “yes;” 42 percent say “no.”

Cares About Average Americans:

Trump: 37 percent say “yes;” 61 percent say “no;”

Biden: 59 percent say “yes;” 33 percent say “no.”

TRUMP JOB APPROVAL

Voters give President Trump a negative 36 – 60 percent job approval rating, a 6 point drop in his job approval compared to last month. In that June 18th poll, Trump had a negative 42 – 55 percent job approval rating. Trump’s net job approval is his worst since August of 2017.

TRUMP’S HANDLING OF THE ECONOMY

President Trump’s approval rating on the economy is underwater as voters approve 44 – 53 percent, compared to his 52 – 45 percent approval rating on the economy in June. Today’s numbers are his worst net score on the economy since August of 2017.

TRUMP’S HANDLING OF OTHER ISSUES

On handling the military, voters give the president a negative 41 – 51 percent approval.

On handling foreign policy, voters give the president a negative 37 – 59 percent approval.

On handling health care, voters give the president a negative 35 – 59 percent approval.

On handling race relations, voters give the president a negative 31 – 65 percent approval.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Voters give the president a negative 35 – 62 percent approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus response, his lowest mark since the question was first asked in March.

A clear majority of voters, 62 – 31 percent, say they think President Trump is hurting rather than helping efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Trump’s strongest card, the economy, shredded by a killer virus, may have left the president with no go- to issue or trait to stave off defeat… not leadership, not empathy, not foreign policy, and certainly not his handling of COVID-19,” said Malloy.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

For the first time, a majority, 53 – 46 percent, have either been or personally know someone who has been infected by the coronavirus.

TRUSTING INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS: TRUMP, FAUCI, CDC

Two-thirds, 67 – 30 percent, say they do not trust the information President Trump is providing about the coronavirus.

Conversely, nearly two-thirds, 65 – 26 percent, say they trust the information Dr. Anthony Fauci is providing about the coronavirus.

Roughly 6 in 10, 61 to 33 percent, say they trust the information the CDC is providing about the coronavirus.

“He may be out of the loop and in disfavor with the White House, but it’s clear from the numbers, voters would like Dr. Fauci back on call,” Malloy added.

RE-OPENING OF SCHOOLS

Voters say more than 2 to 1, 61 – 29 percent, that they disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the re-opening of schools.

They also say 2 to 1, 62 – 31 percent, that they think it will be unsafe to send students to elementary, middle, or high school in the fall.

A slightly smaller number, 59 – 34 percent, say they think it will be unsafe to send students to college in the fall.

WEARING OF MASKS

Slightly more than 7 in 10 Americans, 71 – 26 percent, think everyone should be required to wear face masks in public.

They also say, 73 – 21 percent, that President Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public.

A slightly higher number, 80 – 17 percent, believe masks or face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

RUSSIA & REPORTS OF BOUNTIES FOR KILLING U.S. SOLDIERS IN AFGHANISTAN

Seventy-seven percent of voters say they are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about reports that Russia paid bounties for the killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Twenty percent say they are “not so concerned” or “not concerned at all.”

Fifty-nine percent say they think President Trump is not telling the truth regarding what he knew about reports of Russian payments to kill American troops. Twenty-nine percent say they think he is telling the truth.

Voters say 62 – 25 percent that they are not satisfied with President Trump’s response to the reports of Russian payments to kill American troops.

CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS

Voters say 54 – 40 percent they support removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country.

Voters support 51 – 42 percent renaming military bases named after Confederate generals.

A majority, 56 percent, see the Confederate flag more as a symbol of racism. Thirty-five percent see it more as a symbol of Southern pride.

SUPREME COURT

Fifty-two percent of voters approve of the way the United States Supreme Court is handling its job. Thirty-seven percent disapprove.

While 36 percent say the Supreme Court is “too conservative,” 37 percent say it is “about right,” and 19 percent say it is “too liberal.”

1,273 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed from July 9 – 13 with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

Visit poll.qu.edu or www.facebook.com/quinnipiacpoll

Email poll@qu.edu, or follow us on Twitter @QuinnipiacPoll.

1. How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No A lot 64% 67% 71% 56% 63% 65% 72% 64% Some 22 19 21 26 23 22 20 21 Only a little 8 8 6 10 8 9 5 10 None at all 5 5 2 8 6 5 2 5 DK/NA - 1 - - - - 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp A lot 51% 59% 67% 78% 65% 69% 67% 68% 49% Some 32 24 20 16 22 20 21 16 34 Only a little 9 12 8 4 8 8 8 10 8 None at all 8 5 4 2 5 3 4 6 9 DK/NA - - 1 - - - - 1 1

TREND: How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

OnlyA None A lot Some Little AtAll DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 64 22 8 5 - Jun 18, 2020 61 22 11 6 - May 20, 2020 53 27 13 7 - Apr 08, 2020 52 25 15 8 - Mar 09, 2020 59 23 12 5 1 Feb 10, 2020 54 28 12 5 - Jan 28, 2020 50 28 15 7 1 Jan 13, 2020 51 28 14 8 - Dec 16, 2019 54 25 14 7 - Dec 10, 2019 51 29 15 6 -

See additional trend information at top of page 2. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Biden 52% 9% 91% 51% 44% 59% 64% 39% Trump 37 84 5 34 44 31 31 52 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 3 1 2 3 4 2 2 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 2 - 4 2 2 - 1 DK/NA 6 5 2 8 6 6 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Biden 64% 51% 45% 54% 43% 55% 49% 77% 45% Trump 22 36 47 40 49 38 43 7 35 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 6 4 1 - 3 1 2 6 5 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 2 5 DK/NA 6 6 6 5 4 5 4 8 10

TREND: If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

SMONE WLD'T Biden Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 52 37 3 2 6 Jun 18, 2020 49 41 3 1 5 May 20, 2020 50 39 2 2 7 Apr 08, 2020 49 41 3 2 5 Mar 09, 2020 52 41 1 2 5 Feb 10, 2020 50 43 2 3 2 Dec 10, 2019 51 42 2 2 3 Oct 08, 2019 51 40 2 3 4 Aug 28, 2019 54 38 1 2 4 Jun 11, 2019 53 40 1 2 4

See additional trend information at top of page 3. Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 45% 9% 82% 39% 39% 50% 59% 31% Unfavorable 43 83 10 46 50 38 36 57 Hvn't hrd enough 9 7 8 12 9 10 4 10 REFUSED 3 1 1 2 2 3 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 36% 46% 45% 54% 37% 48% 43% 75% 33% Unfavorable 44 43 47 40 54 44 48 15 42 Hvn't hrd enough 16 10 7 5 8 7 7 9 22 REFUSED 4 2 1 2 2 1 2 1 3

TREND: Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Jul 15, 2020 45 43 9 3 Jun 18, 2020 42 46 10 3 May 20, 2020 45 41 12 2 Apr 08, 2020 43 43 12 2 Mar 09, 2020 45 40 12 3 Feb 10, 2020 43 50 5 2 Dec 10, 2019 44 47 7 2 Oct 14, 2019 41 43 14 3 Sep 25, 2019 45 45 9 2 May 21, 2019 49 39 11 2

See additional trend information at top of page 3a. Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him? COMBINED WITH: (If favorable/unfavorable q3) Do you have a strongly or somewhat favorable/unfavorable opinion?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Strongly favorable 25% 4% 50% 19% 19% 31% 30% 20% Smwht favorable 19 5 31 19 19 19 29 11 Smwht unfavorable 12 12 4 19 13 11 12 14 Strongly unfavorable 31 68 5 27 36 26 24 42 Hvn't hrd enough 9 7 8 12 9 10 4 10 REFUSED 4 4 2 3 3 4 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Strongly favorable 9% 22% 26% 44% 18% 30% 24% 49% 16% Smwht favorable 28 22 19 9 19 18 18 25 15 Smwht unfavorable 25 11 8 6 14 12 13 9 10 Strongly unfavorable 18 29 39 33 39 31 35 7 31 Hvn't hrd enough 16 10 7 5 8 7 7 9 22 REFUSED 4 5 1 4 2 2 2 2 8

4. Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 34% 82% 3% 30% 41% 28% 28% 49% Unfavorable 61 13 95 65 55 67 70 46 Hvn't hrd enough 3 4 1 3 3 3 1 4 REFUSED 2 2 - 2 2 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 18% 32% 45% 39% 45% 36% 40% 5% 31% Unfavorable 75 64 51 59 51 60 56 89 61 Hvn't hrd enough 5 2 3 1 3 2 3 2 5 REFUSED 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 3 2

TREND: Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Jul 15, 2020 34 61 3 2 Jun 18, 2020 40 56 2 2 May 20, 2020 40 55 3 3 Apr 08, 2020 41 52 4 3 Mar 09, 2020 39 58 1 2 Feb 10, 2020 42 55 1 2 Dec 10, 2019 40 57 2 2 Oct 14, 2019 39 56 2 3 Sep 25, 2019 38 55 4 3 May 21, 2019 38 57 2 3

See additional trend information at top of page 4a. Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him? COMBINED WITH: (If favorable/unfavorable q4) Do you have a strongly or somewhat favorable/unfavorable opinion?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Strongly favorable 24% 68% 1% 16% 28% 21% 18% 37% Smwht favorable 9 14 2 13 12 7 10 11 Smwht unfavorable 7 4 3 12 9 5 4 6 Strongly unfavorable 53 9 90 53 46 60 65 39 Hvn't hrd enough 3 4 1 3 3 3 1 4 REFUSED 3 2 3 3 2 4 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Strongly favorable 9% 20% 36% 31% 32% 27% 29% 2% 20% Smwht favorable 9 12 9 7 13 9 11 3 11 Smwht unfavorable 12 6 6 4 7 4 5 10 10 Strongly unfavorable 63 57 44 53 44 56 50 78 49 Hvn't hrd enough 5 2 3 1 3 2 3 2 5 REFUSED 3 3 2 4 1 3 2 4 4

TREND: Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him? COMBINED WITH: (If favorable/unfavorable) Do you feel that way strongly or somewhat?

Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly Fav Fav Unfav Unfav HvntHrd REF Jul 15, 2020 24 9 7 53 3 3 Jun 29, 2016 22 12 9 48 6 2 Jun 01, 2016 20 14 8 51 4 2 Mar 23, 2016 21 12 8 53 5 1

5. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve 36% 84% 3% 33% 42% 30% 30% 51% 70% Disapprove 60 13 95 63 53 67 68 44 25 DK/NA 4 3 2 4 5 4 2 5 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 21% 32% 44% 41% 46% 38% 42% 4% 31% Disapprove 73 64 51 56 49 58 54 93 62 DK/NA 6 4 4 2 4 4 4 3 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 36 60 4 Jun 18, 2020 42 55 3 May 20, 2020 42 53 5 Apr 08, 2020 45 51 5 Mar 09, 2020 41 54 5 Feb 10, 2020 43 53 3 Jan 28, 2020 43 52 5 Jan 13, 2020 43 52 5 Dec 16, 2019 43 52 5 Dec 10, 2019 41 55 4

See additional trend information at top of page 5a. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove q5) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve strongly 25% 69% 1% 18% 31% 20% 19% 38% 56% Approve smwht 10 14 2 14 12 9 10 12 13 Disapprove smwht 6 3 6 9 6 6 2 7 4 Disapprove strongly 54 9 90 53 46 60 65 37 20 DK/NA 5 4 2 5 5 5 3 6 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve strongly 10% 21% 36% 32% 35% 26% 30% 2% 21% Approve smwht 11 12 8 9 12 11 11 2 10 Disapprove smwht 10 8 6 2 6 4 5 9 9 Disapprove strongly 62 56 45 54 43 54 49 84 53 DK/NA 7 4 5 3 4 5 5 3 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

APPROVE...... DISAPPROVE..... Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 25 10 6 54 5 Jun 18, 2020 32 10 6 48 4 May 20, 2020 28 14 7 46 5 Apr 08, 2020 32 13 8 42 5 Mar 09, 2020 30 11 7 47 5 Feb 10, 2020 35 9 6 47 4 Jan 28, 2020 34 8 6 47 5 Jan 13, 2020 34 9 6 46 6 Dec 16, 2019 34 9 5 46 6 Dec 10, 2019 31 10 5 49 4

See additional trend information at top of page 6. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the economy?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 44% 89% 9% 44% 52% 36% 37% 57% Disapprove 53 10 88 53 45 61 61 39 DK/NA 3 1 3 3 3 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 30% 45% 53% 44% 55% 43% 49% 17% 38% Disapprove 65 53 45 52 42 54 48 81 57 DK/NA 4 2 2 3 3 3 3 2 5

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 44 53 3 Jun 18, 2020 52 45 3 May 20, 2020 50 47 3 Apr 08, 2020 51 44 5 Mar 09, 2020 54 42 4 Feb 10, 2020 54 42 4 Jan 13, 2020 57 38 5 Dec 10, 2019 54 42 4 Oct 23, 2019 48 48 4 Oct 14, 2019 49 46 5

See additional trend information at top of page 7. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – health care?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 35% 80% 4% 34% 41% 30% 30% 48% Disapprove 59 14 94 57 52 64 68 44 DK/NA 7 6 3 9 7 6 3 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 23% 32% 45% 38% 45% 36% 41% 7% 30% Disapprove 67 64 51 56 48 58 54 92 59 DK/NA 10 4 5 6 7 5 6 1 11

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling health care?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 35 59 7 Jun 18, 2020 39 56 5 May 20, 2020 41 54 5 Apr 08, 2020 39 54 6 Jul 03, 2018 37 55 8 Jan 17, 2018 33 60 6 Dec 19, 2017 29 64 7 Sep 27, 2017 34 60 6 Aug 24, 2017 30 65 5 Aug 17, 2017 33 63 5

See additional trend information at top of page 8. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – race relations?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 31% 78% 1% 27% 37% 25% 26% 45% Disapprove 65 16 97 70 58 70 71 50 DK/NA 5 6 2 4 5 5 2 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 15% 27% 41% 38% 42% 32% 37% 2% 24% Disapprove 79 70 55 58 53 64 59 97 67 DK/NA 6 3 4 4 4 3 4 - 9

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling race relations?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 31 65 5 Jun 18, 2020 36 59 5 Aug 28, 2019 32 62 6 Nov 20, 2018 35 59 6 Jul 03, 2018 36 58 6 Jun 07, 2018 33 61 6 Oct 11, 2017 35 59 6 Sep 27, 2017 32 62 6 Aug 23, 2017 31 63 6

9. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the military?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Mltry Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No HsHld Approve 41% 86% 8% 41% 51% 33% 34% 57% 54% Disapprove 51 7 85 50 43 58 59 36 41 DK/NA 8 7 7 9 7 9 7 6 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 30% 43% 51% 41% 56% 40% 48% 13% 34% Disapprove 61 49 44 53 40 51 46 79 51 DK/NA 9 9 5 6 4 8 7 8 14

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the military?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 41 51 8 Jun 18, 2020 44 52 4 Jan 15, 2019 46 49 5

10. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – foreign policy?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 37% 85% 3% 34% 46% 29% 31% 52% Disapprove 59 11 95 62 51 66 68 43 DK/NA 4 4 3 4 4 5 1 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 21% 37% 47% 40% 50% 37% 43% 5% 33% Disapprove 71 60 50 56 48 59 54 90 57 DK/NA 7 3 3 4 3 4 3 4 10

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling foreign policy?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 37 59 4 Mar 09, 2020 40 56 4 Feb 10, 2020 43 53 3 Jan 13, 2020 43 53 4 Dec 10, 2019 40 56 4 Oct 23, 2019 35 61 4 Oct 14, 2019 37 57 5 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 May 21, 2019 37 58 6

See additional trend information at top of page 11. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the reopening of schools?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 29% 65% 4% 30% 36% 23% 24% 41% Disapprove 61 22 90 62 52 69 67 45 DK/NA 10 13 6 8 12 8 8 13 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 20% 28% 35% 33% 40% 29% 34% 5% 24% Disapprove 69 63 57 58 48 60 55 91 66 DK/NA 11 9 8 9 12 10 11 4 9 HAVE KIDS <18 YRS InPublic Yes School Approve 30% 32% Disapprove 60 61 DK/NA 10 8

12. Would you say that – Donald Trump is honest, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 31% 76% 3% 25% 36% 26% 24% 42% No 66 20 96 71 61 70 74 54 DK/NA 4 5 2 4 3 4 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 18% 30% 38% 34% 38% 32% 35% 6% 32% No 79 69 59 60 60 64 62 93 63 DK/NA 3 1 3 6 3 4 3 1 5

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump is honest, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 31 66 4 Jun 18, 2020 35 61 3 May 20, 2020 34 62 4 Mar 09, 2020 33 63 5 Feb 10, 2020 37 58 5 Sep 30, 2019 37 57 6 Mar 05, 2019 30 65 5 Jan 15, 2019 34 61 5 Nov 20, 2018 36 58 5 Sep 10, 2018 32 60 9

See additional trend information at top of page 13. Would you say that – Joe Biden is honest, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 46% 14% 80% 40% 40% 52% 62% 33% No 42 74 14 46 49 36 31 55 DK/NA 12 11 6 13 11 12 7 12 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 38% 45% 48% 56% 39% 50% 45% 75% 34% No 48 44 41 35 50 41 45 21 38 DK/NA 14 11 11 9 10 9 10 4 27

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden is honest, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 46 42 12 Jun 18, 2020 44 45 12 May 20, 2020 47 41 12 Mar 09, 2020 51 38 11

14. Would you say that – Donald Trump has good leadership skills, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 35% 81% 5% 32% 41% 29% 30% 50% No 63 17 94 67 57 69 69 48 DK/NA 2 3 1 1 2 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 21% 35% 43% 37% 46% 38% 42% 8% 27% No 76 64 56 60 53 60 57 92 67 DK/NA 3 1 1 3 2 2 2 1 6

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump has good leadership skills, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 35 63 2 Jun 18, 2020 41 58 1 May 20, 2020 40 58 2 Mar 09, 2020 42 56 2 Feb 10, 2020 43 55 2 Mar 05, 2019 39 58 3 Jan 15, 2019 39 58 3 Nov 20, 2018 42 55 3 Sep 10, 2018 38 57 5 Jul 03, 2018 43 55 2

See additional trend information at top of page 15. Would you say that – Joe Biden has good leadership skills, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 49% 11% 82% 49% 44% 53% 60% 37% No 42 81 11 41 48 36 35 56 DK/NA 9 7 6 11 7 11 6 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 50% 48% 48% 54% 42% 50% 46% 77% 43% No 39 41 46 39 52 43 47 19 30 DK/NA 11 11 6 6 6 6 6 4 26

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden has good leadership skills, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 49 42 9 Jun 18, 2020 46 45 9 May 20, 2020 51 40 9 Mar 09, 2020 52 38 10

16. Would you say that – Donald Trump cares about average Americans, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 37% 86% 5% 34% 43% 32% 30% 52% No 61 13 95 64 55 66 70 46 DK/NA 2 2 1 2 2 3 - 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 22% 34% 47% 41% 48% 37% 43% 7% 36% No 75 65 52 56 51 60 56 92 60 DK/NA 2 1 2 3 1 2 2 - 4

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump cares about average Americans, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 37 61 2 Jun 18, 2020 43 56 1 May 20, 2020 42 56 2 Mar 09, 2020 43 54 3 Feb 10, 2020 44 55 2 Mar 05, 2019 39 58 3 Jan 15, 2019 43 55 2 Nov 20, 2018 42 53 4 Sep 10, 2018 41 55 4 Jul 03, 2018 43 55 2

See additional trend information at top of page 17. Would you say that – Joe Biden cares about average Americans, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 59% 27% 90% 56% 54% 63% 71% 46% No 33 65 6 35 39 27 24 46 DK/NA 8 8 4 9 7 9 5 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 61% 60% 57% 61% 54% 59% 57% 86% 53% No 27 32 37 33 40 35 37 13 25 DK/NA 12 8 6 6 6 7 6 1 22

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden cares about average Americans, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 59 33 8 Jun 18, 2020 56 36 8 May 20, 2020 61 30 9 Mar 09, 2020 59 32 9

18. Which of these is the most important issue to you in deciding who to vote for in the election for president: the economy, immigration, health care, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequality or the Supreme Court?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Economy 31% 55% 11% 31% 39% 24% 27% 39% Immigration 5 7 5 5 4 6 4 4 Health care 10 4 14 9 7 12 14 9 Climate change 6 2 8 7 5 8 7 5 Coronavirus 20 13 30 17 20 19 23 20 Racial inequality 13 3 20 15 11 16 9 10 Supreme Court 10 12 9 10 9 11 13 10 DK/NA 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Economy 17% 40% 39% 28% 43% 26% 34% 17% 27% Immigration 6 4 4 7 4 4 4 1 17 Health care 7 9 9 13 8 13 11 15 4 Climate change 9 5 6 5 4 7 6 4 9 Coronavirus 17 16 21 26 20 22 21 26 12 Racial inequality 28 10 8 9 7 12 9 27 17 Supreme Court 10 11 10 10 9 13 11 7 9 DK/NA 6 5 3 3 5 3 4 3 4

19. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job – handling the economy: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 45% 90% 7% 47% 55% 35% 37% 61% Biden 50 9 89 47 41 58 59 35 DK/NA 5 1 4 6 4 6 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 32% 47% 52% 45% 59% 44% 51% 13% 38% Biden 62 47 43 52 38 51 45 83 54 DK/NA 6 6 4 3 3 5 4 4 7

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the economy: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 45 50 5 Jun 18, 2020 51 46 3 May 20, 2020 47 48 5 Apr 08, 2020 49 44 7

20. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job – handling health care: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 35% 83% 4% 33% 42% 30% 30% 49% Biden 58 13 94 58 52 64 67 44 DK/NA 6 4 2 9 7 6 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 20% 32% 46% 41% 45% 37% 41% 9% 33% Biden 72 62 48 56 48 59 54 89 57 DK/NA 8 5 6 3 6 3 5 2 10

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling health care: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 35 58 6 Jun 18, 2020 41 55 4 May 20, 2020 37 57 6 Apr 08, 2020 40 53 7

21. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job – handling a crisis: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 38% 84% 4% 37% 46% 30% 31% 53% Biden 57 13 95 58 49 64 67 42 DK/NA 5 3 1 5 4 5 2 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 25% 36% 45% 42% 50% 38% 44% 6% 36% Biden 69 60 51 56 46 58 52 91 56 DK/NA 6 5 4 3 3 4 4 2 7

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling a crisis: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 38 57 5 Jun 18, 2020 43 54 4 Apr 08, 2020 42 51 7 Mar 09, 2020 40 56 5

22. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job – addressing racial inequality: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 30% 73% 2% 26% 36% 24% 24% 45% Biden 62 18 96 64 56 67 70 49 DK/NA 8 9 2 10 8 8 7 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 13% 25% 41% 37% 41% 32% 36% 5% 24% Biden 76 65 53 59 53 61 57 91 64 DK/NA 10 10 5 4 6 7 6 4 12

23. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job – handling the response to the coronavirus: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 35% 82% 3% 32% 42% 29% 28% 51% Biden 59 15 94 60 52 64 68 42 DK/NA 6 3 3 8 6 6 4 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 21% 33% 44% 40% 45% 38% 41% 5% 31% Biden 72 62 50 56 49 57 53 94 59 DK/NA 8 5 5 4 6 5 6 1 10 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Trump 32% 39% 37% 30% 25% 33% 55% Biden 65 55 57 61 69 62 38 DK/NA 3 6 6 10 6 5 7

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the response to the coronavirus: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 35 59 6 Jun 18, 2020 41 54 5 May 20, 2020 39 55 6

24. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very satisfied 7% 16% 2% 6% 8% 6% 5% 9% Smwht satisfied 17 33 4 19 21 14 14 26 Smwht dissatisfied 18 25 10 21 21 15 18 18 Very dissatisfied 56 25 83 54 49 63 63 46 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 1 1 - 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very satisfied 4% 4% 12% 8% 7% 8% 8% 4% 10% Smwht satisfied 9 18 22 19 24 17 21 4 14 Smwht dissatisfied 20 19 17 18 19 16 18 14 19 Very dissatisfied 64 59 49 54 48 58 53 77 54 DK/NA 2 - 1 1 1 1 1 1 2

TREND: In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

Very Smwht Smwht Very sat sat dis dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 7 17 18 56 1 Jun 18, 2020 7 18 21 50 4 May 20, 2020 10 24 22 42 2 Dec 10, 2019 12 27 26 34 2 Oct 23, 2019 9 24 26 38 2 Sep 25, 2019 15 25 22 37 2 Aug 28, 2019 14 22 22 39 3 Jan 15, 2019 10 27 23 39 1 Dec 18, 2018 13 28 22 35 2 Sep 10, 2018 15 26 20 37 2

See additional trend information at top of page 25. Do you approve or disapprove of the way the United States Supreme Court is handling its job?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 52% 53% 49% 57% 57% 47% 59% 57% Disapprove 37 38 43 33 33 41 32 32 DK/NA 10 9 8 11 10 11 8 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 41% 57% 57% 57% 61% 56% 58% 47% 36% Disapprove 47 35 34 34 30 34 32 47 48 DK/NA 12 9 9 9 9 11 10 6 15

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way the United States Supreme Court is handling its job?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 52 37 10 Jul 12, 2013 45 44 11 Jul 11, 2012 47 41 12 Apr 20, 2012 52 31 18 Apr 21, 2010 49 33 18 Jun 04, 2009 62 22 16 May 29, 2009 62 22 16 Jul 17, 2008 39 43 18 Aug 16, 2007 45 37 17 May 03, 2007 58 27 15

See additional trend information at top of page 26. Do you think the Supreme Court is too liberal, too conservative, or about right?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Liberal 19% 45% 7% 14% 21% 18% 13% 25% Conservative 36 9 60 34 31 40 45 28 About right 37 40 27 46 43 32 39 38 DK/NA 8 5 6 6 5 10 2 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Liberal 12% 20% 24% 21% 20% 20% 20% 12% 21% Conservative 48 34 33 33 31 39 35 47 33 About right 33 40 39 38 45 33 39 33 34 DK/NA 7 6 5 7 4 8 6 7 12

TREND: Do you think the Supreme Court is too liberal, too conservative, or about right?

Too Too About Lib Cons Right DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 19 36 37 8 May 22, 2019 16 35 39 11 Nov 20, 2018 14 36 41 9 Jul 02, 2018 19 31 41 9 Apr 21, 2010 29 19 40 12 Jul 17, 2008 25 31 33 10 Aug 16, 2007 20 29 37 13

27. How concerned are you that you or someone you know will be infected with the coronavirus: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very concerned 48% 26% 69% 47% 39% 57% 49% 42% Somewhat concerned 31 33 26 34 32 30 36 32 Not so concerned 12 19 3 12 16 8 10 14 Not concerned at all 9 21 1 7 13 5 5 12 DK/NA - - - - - - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very concerned 43% 46% 51% 56% 35% 53% 45% 71% 49% Somewhat concerned 34 31 27 32 36 31 34 21 31 Not so concerned 15 12 13 7 16 9 13 6 8 Not concerned at all 8 11 10 5 12 6 9 2 12 DK/NA - - - 1 - - - - - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Very concerned 48% 45% 51% 47% 58% 44% 36% Somewhat concerned 34 32 28 32 28 35 32 Not so concerned 9 15 12 11 8 13 17 Not concerned at all 9 9 9 9 5 8 15 DK/NA - - - 1 - - -

TREND: How concerned are you that you or someone you know will be infected with the coronavirus: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

Very Smwht NotSo Not Concern Concern Concern Concern DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 48 31 12 9 - Jun 18, 2020 36 33 15 16 - May 20, 2020 45 32 15 8 - Apr 08, 2020 50 35 10 5 - Mar 09, 2020 18 36 26 19 1

28. Have you or someone you personally know been infected by the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 53% 39% 60% 58% 54% 53% 56% 46% No 46 60 39 42 46 47 43 53 DK/NA 1 1 1 - - 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 60% 56% 55% 41% 50% 50% 50% 67% 53% No 40 44 44 59 49 49 49 32 46 DK/NA - - 1 - 1 - - 1 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 60% 48% 54% 50% 55% 59% 42% No 40 51 45 49 44 41 57 DK/NA - 1 1 - 1 - -

TREND: Have you or someone you personally know been infected by the coronavirus, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 53 46 1 Jun 18, 2020 44 55 1 May 20, 2020 46 53 1 Apr 08, 2020 29 70 1

29. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 35% 79% 5% 33% 42% 29% 26% 50% Disapprove 62 18 94 65 56 68 72 48 DK/NA 3 3 1 2 2 4 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 21% 35% 41% 39% 46% 35% 40% 6% 35% Disapprove 75 64 57 58 53 63 58 92 58 DK/NA 3 1 2 3 1 2 2 2 7 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 32% 39% 35% 34% 25% 34% 52% Disapprove 66 59 62 62 71 64 45 DK/NA 2 2 3 4 3 2 3

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus?

App Dis DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 35 62 3 Jun 18, 2020 42 56 2 May 20, 2020 41 56 3 Apr 08, 2020 46 51 3 Mar 09, 2020 43 49 8

30. Do you think that President Trump is helping or hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Helping 31% 71% 4% 29% 36% 26% 25% 43% Hurting 62 18 94 64 55 67 70 48 DK/NA 7 11 3 7 9 6 5 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Helping 20% 30% 38% 34% 39% 33% 36% 5% 32% Hurting 73 63 56 58 51 62 57 92 57 DK/NA 7 6 6 7 9 5 7 3 12 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Helping 31% 32% 32% 29% 23% 29% 46% Hurting 66 58 61 64 69 66 44 DK/NA 3 10 8 8 8 5 10

31. Do you trust the information – Dr. Anthony Fauci is providing about the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 65% 39% 86% 67% 61% 69% 78% 59% No 26 52 8 25 31 22 17 34 DK/NA 9 9 6 8 8 9 5 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 62% 62% 65% 73% 61% 72% 66% 78% 53% No 25 30 29 22 32 23 27 16 31 DK/NA 13 8 6 5 8 6 7 6 16 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 75% 67% 61% 63% 68% 71% 55% No 21 26 30 25 21 24 38 DK/NA 4 7 9 12 11 5 8

32. Do you trust the information – President Trump is providing about the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 30% 71% 4% 27% 35% 25% 23% 43% No 67 27 94 69 62 72 75 55 DK/NA 3 2 2 5 3 3 3 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 22% 24% 37% 35% 38% 31% 35% 6% 28% No 74 72 60 64 59 67 63 93 64 DK/NA 4 3 3 2 3 2 3 1 7 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 27% 31% 34% 23% 22% 29% 44% No 72 65 62 73 74 69 52 DK/NA 1 4 4 3 4 2 4

33. Do you trust the information – the CDC is providing about the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 61% 41% 79% 62% 60% 63% 72% 55% No 33 53 16 32 34 31 24 37 DK/NA 6 6 5 6 6 6 4 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 70% 56% 57% 67% 60% 64% 62% 69% 55% No 27 38 38 25 34 30 32 24 41 DK/NA 3 6 5 8 5 6 6 7 5 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 72% 62% 58% 57% 64% 67% 51% No 24 32 36 35 30 30 41 DK/NA 4 5 6 8 6 3 8

34. Do you think President Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 73% 43% 93% 77% 64% 81% 80% 66% No 21 46 5 18 26 16 14 27 DK/NA 6 11 2 6 10 3 6 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 82% 69% 67% 79% 64% 78% 71% 86% 75% No 15 24 27 15 26 18 22 9 21 DK/NA 3 7 6 6 10 4 7 6 4 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 80% 64% 73% 77% 79% 76% 60% No 15 25 21 19 16 18 30 DK/NA 4 10 6 4 5 5 10

TREND: Do you think President Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 73 21 6 May 20, 2020 67 27 6

35. Do you think everyone should be required to wear face masks in public, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 71% 41% 95% 72% 61% 80% 75% 61% No 26 56 4 24 36 18 23 35 DK/NA 3 4 1 3 3 3 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 77% 67% 65% 77% 58% 75% 67% 94% 72% No 21 32 33 19 38 22 30 6 24 DK/NA 2 1 3 3 4 2 3 - 4 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 76% 64% 72% 72% 79% 72% 56% No 22 33 25 24 19 25 40 DK/NA 2 4 3 3 2 3 4

TREND: Do you think everyone should be required to wear face masks in public, or not?

Yes No DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 71 26 3 May 20, 2020 64 33 2

36. Do you believe that masks or face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Effective 80% 59% 94% 83% 74% 85% 88% 74% No 17 34 4 13 22 12 8 20 DK/NA 4 6 2 3 4 3 4 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Effective 83% 74% 77% 87% 75% 84% 80% 88% 78% No 16 23 18 9 20 12 15 12 21 DK/NA 1 3 5 4 5 5 5 1 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes/Effective 84% 77% 78% 82% 83% 83% 71% No 13 17 19 15 15 14 22 DK/NA 3 6 3 2 1 3 7

37. Do you think people should be – going to bars at this time, or don’t you think so?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 18% 35% 4% 17% 25% 11% 12% 23% No 78 60 94 80 70 86 85 71 DK/NA 4 5 2 3 5 3 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 18% 24% 21% 10% 25% 13% 19% 14% 16% No 81 72 75 86 68 84 76 86 82 DK/NA 2 4 4 4 6 3 5 - 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 17% 22% 16% 18% 14% 17% 25% No 80 74 81 78 84 79 69 DK/NA 3 4 3 4 2 4 6

38. Do you think people should be – dining indoors at restaurants at this time, or don’t you think so?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 34% 64% 12% 33% 43% 27% 29% 42% No 62 33 84 64 53 70 66 53 DK/NA 4 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 22% 40% 41% 31% 46% 29% 37% 18% 31% No 75 56 56 63 50 66 59 82 64 DK/NA 3 4 3 6 4 5 4 - 5 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 34% 39% 33% 31% 26% 34% 46% No 63 55 63 65 71 62 46 DK/NA 3 5 4 4 2 3 8

39. Do you think people should be – going to large mass gatherings at this time, or don’t you think so?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 13% 31% 1% 10% 19% 8% 7% 20% No 84 63 99 87 77 90 91 76 DK/NA 3 6 - 3 4 2 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 10% 17% 17% 9% 20% 9% 14% 6% 14% No 88 80 80 88 75 88 82 94 85 DK/NA 2 2 3 3 5 2 3 1 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 16% 14% 13% 11% 9% 12% 22% No 83 82 84 86 89 86 74 DK/NA 1 4 3 3 2 3 4

40. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – college in the fall?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 34% 60% 14% 34% 44% 26% 30% 42% Unsafe 59 29 81 59 50 66 60 48 DK/NA 7 11 5 7 6 9 9 10 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 27% 37% 43% 30% 45% 30% 38% 12% 35% Unsafe 72 57 51 56 47 58 53 84 64 DK/NA 1 6 6 13 7 12 10 4 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 38% 39% 29% 35% 25% 38% 44% Unsafe 54 51 64 60 69 56 45 DK/NA 8 10 7 5 6 6 11

TREND: Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – college in the fall?

Safe Unsafe DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 34 59 7 May 20, 2020 43 50 7

41. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 31% 60% 9% 32% 39% 25% 29% 41% Unsafe 62 32 86 62 56 68 62 51 DK/NA 6 7 5 7 5 7 9 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 19% 36% 39% 32% 42% 30% 36% 10% 29% Unsafe 79 60 56 57 53 59 56 88 70 DK/NA 2 4 5 12 6 11 8 3 - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 34% 36% 27% 32% 21% 35% 44% Unsafe 58 57 68 62 74 59 47 DK/NA 8 7 5 6 5 6 9 HAVE KIDS <18 YRS InPublic Yes School Safe 37% 38% Unsafe 57 56 DK/NA 6 6

TREND: Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall?

Safe Unsafe DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 31 62 6 May 20, 2020 40 52 8

42. Do you support or oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 54% 17% 81% 55% 50% 57% 64% 37% Oppose 40 80 14 37 44 36 29 57 DK/NA 7 3 5 8 7 7 6 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 75% 56% 43% 46% 46% 51% 48% 82% 52% Oppose 19 36 50 49 48 43 45 13 36 DK/NA 6 7 8 5 6 7 6 5 11 REGION................... DENSITY............ Mltry NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural HsHld Support 61% 49% 51% 57% 61% 57% 37% 47% Oppose 35 43 40 38 31 36 58 47 DK/NA 4 7 8 6 7 7 5 7

TREND: Do you support or oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country?

Sup Opp DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 54 40 7 Jun 17, 2020 52 44 5 Aug 23, 2017 39 50 10

43. Do you support or oppose renaming military bases that were named after Confederate generals?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 51% 17% 79% 50% 47% 54% 63% 36% Oppose 42 79 14 41 46 38 32 57 DK/NA 7 4 7 8 8 7 5 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 65% 55% 41% 46% 45% 49% 47% 73% 47% Oppose 26 41 52 45 48 45 47 22 39 DK/NA 9 5 6 9 7 5 6 6 14 REGION................... DENSITY............ Mltry NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural HsHld Support 57% 46% 48% 55% 62% 53% 28% 37% Oppose 36 46 44 39 32 41 60 55 DK/NA 7 8 9 6 6 6 12 8

TREND: Do you support or oppose renaming military bases that were named after Confederate generals?

Sup Opp DK/NA Jul 15, 2020 51 42 7 Jun 17, 2020 47 47 5

44. Do you see the Confederate flag more as a symbol of Southern pride or more as a symbol of racism?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Southern pride 35% 74% 11% 30% 40% 31% 27% 52% Racism 56 16 84 60 50 60 66 39 DK/NA 10 10 6 10 10 9 7 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Southern pride 20% 34% 43% 42% 44% 39% 42% 6% 31% Racism 72 59 47 48 47 54 50 90 50 DK/NA 9 7 10 10 9 7 8 5 19 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Southern pride 31% 38% 36% 33% 27% 32% 52% Racism 62 51 55 56 64 60 35 DK/NA 6 11 9 11 9 7 13

45. How concerned are you about reports that Russia paid bounties for the killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very concerned 52% 33% 71% 51% 46% 58% 52% 48% Somewhat concerned 25 27 23 25 23 27 28 26 Not so concerned 9 14 2 11 12 6 8 10 Not concerned at all 11 23 2 10 17 6 9 13 DK/NA 3 4 2 3 2 4 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very concerned 47% 50% 51% 61% 41% 57% 49% 76% 45% Somewhat concerned 34 25 23 18 26 28 27 17 25 Not so concerned 10 9 10 6 14 5 10 2 12 Not concerned at all 5 12 13 12 17 7 12 4 12 DK/NA 3 4 2 2 2 3 2 1 8 REGION................... DENSITY............ Mltry NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural HsHld Very concerned 54% 51% 53% 51% 57% 51% 46% 50% Somewhat concerned 27 25 22 28 25 24 28 21 Not so concerned 8 6 10 10 7 9 10 12 Not concerned at all 8 13 13 9 7 13 14 13 DK/NA 3 5 2 3 3 3 2 4

46. Do you think that President Trump is telling the truth regarding what he knew about the reports of Russian payments to kill American troops, or don’t you think so?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 29% 65% 8% 26% 35% 25% 28% 41% No 59 22 87 61 54 63 63 46 DK/NA 12 13 6 13 11 12 9 14 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 17% 26% 38% 35% 40% 31% 36% 12% 16% No 68 63 52 55 49 56 53 81 70 DK/NA 15 11 10 11 11 12 12 8 13 REGION................... DENSITY............ Mltry NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural HsHld Yes 29% 35% 30% 22% 23% 28% 42% 37% No 63 53 59 62 64 63 44 52 DK/NA 7 12 11 16 12 9 15 11

47. Are you satisfied with President Trump’s response to the reports of Russian payments to kill American troops, or are you not satisfied?

WHITE........ 4 YR COLL DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Satisfied 25% 58% 3% 22% 34% 17% 23% 35% Not satisfied 62 25 92 64 54 70 66 49 DK/NA 13 18 5 14 12 13 11 16 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Satisfied 16% 21% 32% 31% 38% 22% 30% 2% 20% Not satisfied 71 65 56 60 49 63 56 91 70 DK/NA 13 14 11 9 13 15 14 7 10 REGION................... DENSITY............ Mltry NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural HsHld Yes/Satisfied 24% 28% 28% 18% 18% 24% 38% 32% Not satisfied 67 57 60 68 71 66 44 56 DK/NA 9 15 12 14 11 10 18 13

Share this: Twitter

Facebook