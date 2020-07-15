https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/preparing-sword-schiff-worries-doj-may-go-presidents-enemies/

Congressman Adam Schiff, the California Democrat whose party, when Barack Obama was president, used the power of the federal government, including the Department of Justice and FBI, to spy on the campaign of then-candidate Donald Trump, says he’s worried.

It’s because he fears that President Trump’s administration will “go after” the “president’s enemies.”

The Washington Examiner reported on Schiff’s comments in a recent podcast called Talking Feds.

It was the Democrat Party under Obama that used the power of the federal government to use the debunked Steele dossier, which now has been revealed to possibly have been influenced by Russian disinformation itself, to create federal court cases against multiple associates of the president.

Schiff himself even claimed for years that there was evidence that the campaign colluded with Russia. He said in 2018 “there’s plenty of evidence … in plain sight,” and in 2019 he claimed there is “ample evidence.”

FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, however, found that was not the case. But that was after the power and influence of the federal authority has disrupted multiple lives.

Now the Examiner reports Schiff is “unnerved” because of the investigation going on now into those misbehaviors of the Obama administration.

It’s U.S. Attorney John Durham who now is conducting a criminal review of those situations, and has empaneled a grand jury.

It doesn’t make Schiff happy.

“One of the concerns I have with Bill Barr is that the worst is yet to come. I mean, he’s got a terrible, destructive track record as it is, and it may get worse in the coming days,” Schiff said. “But what we have seen largely is Barr’s intervention to protect the president.”

He says that happened when Barr released Mueller’s report as well as in the cases the Obama administration had assembled against Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Stone’s sentence for process crimes was commuted by the president, and the DOJ has asked for the dismissal of the case against Flynn.

But Schiff claimed, “What we have not yet had full visibility on is not Barr’s use of the shield to protect corruption writ large of his boss, Donald Trump, but the sword. How he may be using the power of the Justice Department through Durham or others to go after the president’s enemies. And in many respects, that is a far greater, more serious abuse of the power of the Justice Department than his use of the shield.”

The Examiner characterized that as a “a well-worn line of criticism for Schiff, who has complained since last year that the Justice Department has kept the Democratic-led House about its inquiries into whether there was inappropriate ‘spying’ on Trump’s 2016 campaign and other misconduct.”

The “anxiety” over the ongoing investigation has increased, the report said, as Trump has accused Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, of crimes that are part of the “Obamagate” scandal, even though Barr has said he does not expect those two players to be targets of the investigation.

Barr has confirmed the Durham review “will not be a tit-for-tat exercise. We are not going to lower our standards to achieve a particular result.

Schiff said his “concern” is that “Barr may be preparing the use of the sword in a politicized and dangerous and desperate way.”

Barr earlier said it was “infuriating” that officials “misled the American people grossly over a long period of time with exaggerated claims and misinformation [about the Trump campaign], and they haven’t been held accountable.”

He said voters must hold Schiff accountable.

“If the people of his district want him to continue to behave as he has, then they can send him back to office,” he said earlier.

Richard Grenell, then acting director of national intelligence, a few weeks ago declassified testimonies from witnesses in the congressional investigation into those claims of collusion, and they revealed James Clapper, who was DNI under Barack Obama, testifying in 2017 he “never saw any direct empirical evidence” of collusion.

But in a media appearance the time, Clapper said the Trump campaign was “essentially aiding and abetting the Russians and having contacts, dozens of contacts, with Russians, some of whom were connected officially to Russian intelligence, and not reporting it.”

National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power also said under oath that saw no evidence of collusion.

Further, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the Justice Department and the FBI during the Obama administration committed at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” in their application for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

And it’s now known that the Steele dossier, the anti-Trump document funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, may have been compromised by Russian disinformation.

Schiff’s dedication to the collusion story line has prompted some Republicans to call for an investigation of him.

