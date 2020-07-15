https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/quinnipiac-poll-trump-biden/2020/07/15/id/977396

Former Vice President Joe Biden has nearly doubled his lead over President Donald Trump to 15 points in the past month, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday.

Biden led Trump 52%-37% in the nationwide telephone survey of 1,273 self-identified registered voters, which was up from his 49-41 advantage a month ago.

The poll, conducted Thursday through Monday, included 24% self-identified Republicans, 34% Democrats, 34% independents and 7% self-identified as other. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8%.

The pollster attributed Biden’s growing lead to independents, who backed Biden 51%-34% in the most recent survey, as opposed to a 43-40 lead in June.

According to Quinnipiac, Biden led Trump on all four issues questioned about: handling a crisis, health care, coronavirus response and handling racial inequality, by 23 percent or more.

Specifically to Trump, the president was given negative ratings on four other issues surveyed: the military, foreign policy, heath care and race relations by a minimum of 10 percent. The best Trump achieved was a 41%-51% negative rating on handling the military.

The poll said by a more than two-to-one margin, 61%-29%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling the re-opening of schools.

More than seven out of 10 people believe that people should be required to wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

