https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nickcannon-charlamagnethagod-antisemitic/2020/07/15/id/977417

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God went to bat for actor Nick Cannon after he was booted from Viacom for anti-Semitic comments, saying “Jewish people … have the power.”

“That’s what you can do when you have the power,” Charlamagne Tha God said on the Breakfast Club Wednesday.

“Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

Cannon in an interview that resurfaced this week praised Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and claimed, “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting.”

He also amplified a guest’s view that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family.

Cannon also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because Black people are the “true Hebrews,” he said.

“It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he added. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Singer P Diddy also showed support for Cannon, urging him to come work for RevoltTV, which, he said, is “truly BLACK OWNED!!!”

“We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!” said Diddy.lamagn

