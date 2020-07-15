https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/rally-jessica-whitaker-mother-killed-saying-lives-matter-back-cancelled-due-safety-concerns/

A rally for Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother murdered after saying “All Lives Matter,” is back on after being cancelled due to safety concerns over malicious posts from Black Lives Matter supporters.

The Walk of Life for Jessica Whitaker is scheduled to take place on July 25th at Military Park on N. West St. in Indianapolis.

On Monday, the organizer, Indianapolis resident Cody Gene Bishop, had cancelled the event at the request of the family due to their safety concerns.

The following day, Bishop announced that there had been a change of heart and it would go on as planned.

“Looks Like Were going to Go Ahead with the Rally. Same Time and Place as Originally stated,” Bishop wrote on Facebook. “But that could change at the request of the family.”

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Bishop said that he did not know the family personally, but has seen them around as they shop at the place where he works. “Didnt piece together who they were till i saw the story break,” he said.

Bishop explained that the family has said that they are interested in coming to the rally, but are waiting to see how the environment is and if it will be safe for them to do so.

“As for why we originally cancelled, we didn’t feel it was safe. Still not sure if it is,” Bishop explained. “And for the reasoning, go look at her Facebook page and scroll through all 5,000 comments. You will find our reasoning there.”

Doty Whitaker was walking by the canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends when they were approached by a group of people saying that “Black Lives Matter.” Someone in the group had allegedly used the word “n-gga” speaking to their friends in a non-disparaging way, which the group took offense to.

During the confrontation, Whitaker said that “All Lives Matter.” The situation escalated and the BLM supporters drew weapons. This prompted the young woman’s fiance to also pull out a weapon and deescalate the situation, so they thought. Instead, the murderers waited for the group to walk by again and ambushed them, repeatedly shooting Whitaker.

The local and national media attempted to cover up what happened, initially only reporting that the situation began with a “disagreement about Black Lives Matter language.” Another article lumped her death in a report about there having been two shootings in the area in recent weeks, the other being a black teenager who had been attempting an armed robbery when he was shot. Following a massively viral article from the Gateway Pundit explaining what really happened, the media began to report that someone in her friend group, which consisted of another couple, had used the word “n-gga” among each other.

When asked about the conversation that the group of friends were having, her father told the Gateway Pundit that he didn’t know about it and that the shooting was due to her saying “All Lives Matter.”

Still, the alleged conversation was all the left needed to justify her death in their sick minds. Black Lives Matter sociopaths began raiding the Whitaker’s Facebook page, celebrating her death and mocking her grieving relatives.

Whitaker’s sister Jennifer told Gateway Pundit that there was not a racist bone in her sister’s body.

“People are going to say what they want to justify this, but it’s not justified. She was not racist in any way. That is not how we were raised,” Jennifer said.

Bishop added that while they do not want Jessica Whitaker to be a martyr for any political cause, the fact that politicians in Indiana want to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Indiana Avenue downtown is a “slap in the face.”

“Its almost like a trophy killing if you ask me,” Bishop said.

A GoFundMe for her funeral expenses and a trust for Whitaker’s son has raised over $79,000.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

