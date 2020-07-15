https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-safety-lies-only-in-surrender-or-resistance
This week, gadfly New York Times columnist Bari Weiss resigned her position at the so-called newspaper of record. She did so after years of fielding slings and arrows from her own colleagues and editors, who treated her as an ultra-conservative enemy — this despite the fact that her perspective on the world is an eclectic mix of social progressivism, skepticism toward regulation and foreign policy hawkishness. (Personal disclosure: I, along with many people right, left and center consider Bari a friend.)
The pressure on Weiss from within the newspaper had reached extraordinary proportions: Excerpts of staff Slack chats revealed colleagues openly discussing why Weiss ought to lose her job, maligning her as a bigot and suggesting publicly that she is a liar.
