During a Monday press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub detailed how they believe “Glee” actress Naya Rivera “mustered enough energy” to save her four-year-old son just before she tragically drowned.

“We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on to the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Sheriff Ayub told the press, soon after Rivera’s body was recovered.

Authorities were able to piece together the scene in part due to the information shared by four-year-old Josey Dorsey.

“Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mom had been swimming and that she ‘boosted him’ onto the deck of the boat from behind,” Yahoo Entertainment reported.

“He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” Ayub said.

Last Wednesday, Rivera rented a boat on Lake Puru in Ventura County with her young son.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” said a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson at the time, noting that they suspected no foul play nor do they believe Rivera committed suicide.

After Rivera’s disappearance, the search immediately commenced, and included the use of helicopters, drones, and dive teams, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Rivera’s body was not discovered until Monday, partly due to the lack of visibility in Lake Puru.

“Heaven gained our sassy angel,” the actress’ family said in a statement to Deadline.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey, and our family over the past week,” said the family, through Rivera manager Gladys Gonzalez. “While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter, and sister.”

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya,” the statement continued. “We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”

“Heaven gained our sassy angel,” the family concluded. “We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

In a joint statement released Tuesday to Yahoo Entrainment, “Glee” creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan mourned the loss of Rivera and recalled how the standout actress was not initially cast as a show regular.

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee,” the statement said. “She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with. Naya could act, she could dance and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around.”

