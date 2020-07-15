https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/julian-conley-atlanta-police-secoriea-turner/2020/07/15/id/977429

A 19-year-old suspect in the shooting of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl was charged with murder and aggravated assault on Wednesday, reports 11Alive.

Julian Conley turned himself in Wednesday after Atlanta police circulated his photo Sunday and said he was wanted for questioning in Secoriea Turner’s death.

Turner was fatally shot while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by a police officer last month.

Conley denies being involved in the incident.

“At the end of the day, I had nothing to do with it,” Conley told Channel 2 Action News.

“I feel terribly sorry about what happened to Secoriea Turner,” he said.

Conley’s lawyer, Jackie Patterson, told 11Alive that his client was at the scene of the shooting but did not pull the trigger.

“It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time,” Patterson said. “He was on the scene of that shooting and he saw what happened, but he didn’t, at any time shoot at that vehicle.”

