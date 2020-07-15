https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/church-left-building-1000-attend-california-beach-revival/

(FOX NEWS) — Days before California churches closed due to a surge in coronavirus cases, there was a massive evangelical Christian gathering on Huntington Beach near Los Angeles.

Around 1,000 gathered at Lifeguard Stand 20, bringing together several local ministries. Last week, 30 people were baptized on the beach, according to organizers.

The beachside evangelical movement is called “Saturate OC” and co-organizer Jessi Green told the Los Angeles Times it has had a “ripple-effect.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

