Famed economist Dr. Thomas Sowell, Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution, warned on Sunday that the U.S. might be approaching a “point of no return” and that the tipping point that breaks the country could be the election of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to the nation’s highest office.

Appearing on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sowell was asked by host Mark Levin what he thought about the current events that were taking place across the country in reference to the riots and crime surges in the country’s inner cities.

“Well, I must say, even though I’m regarded as pessimistic, I was never pessimistic enough to think that things would degenerate to the point where they are now where adult human beings are talking about getting rid of the police, where they’re talking about reducing the number of police, reducing the resources put into police work at a time when murder rates have been skyrocketing over what they were just a year ago in 2019,” Sowell responded.

“I never dreamed we’d come to this point,” Sowell continued. “It just seems such utter madness, and what is frightening is how many people in responsible positions are caving in to every demand that is made, repeating any kind of nonsense that you’re supposed to repeat.”

“I do believe that we may well be, we may well reach a point of no return. I hope that of course, that will never happen. But there is such a thing as a point of no return,” Sowell said. “The Roman Empire overcame many problems in its long history, but eventually it reached the point where it simply could no longer continue on, and much of that was from within, not just the Barbarians attacking from outside.”

“You hear this phrase systemic racism, systemic oppression,” Levin said. “You hear it on our college campuses. You hear it from very wealthy and fabulously famous sports stars. You hear it from media types.”

“First of all, what does that mean?” Levin asked. “And whatever it means, is it true?”

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” Sowell responded. “It does remind me of the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels during the age of the Nazis, in which he is supposed to have said that people will believe any lie if it’s repeated long enough and loud enough, and that’s what we’re getting.”

“I don’t think — it’s one of many words that I don’t think even the people who use it have any clear idea what they’re saying,” Sowell said. “The purpose is served by having other people cave in.”

“I want to know if you agree with me or not, you don’t have to, obviously,” Levin later said. “I see the 1860 election and the 1864 election as the two most important elections in American history. And now I see 2020 as one of the most important elections in history.”

“Even apart from the candidates, we’re talking about the 1776 Project versus the 1619 Project, and you can see where the Democrats have tied into the 1619 Project, and many of the Republicans are trying to defend the founding in the 1776 Project,” Levin continued. “Do you see it that way?”

Sowell responded, “Well, what I see is that if the election goes to Biden, that there’s a good chance that the Democrats will then control all the two branches of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they are proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country.”

