Three NYPD officers were violently attacked by Black Lives Matter militants on Wednesday.

The BLM terrorists were crossing the Brooklyn Bridge when they clubbed three police officers with a weapon.

This is Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The officers sustained serious head injuries.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Additional footage:

Additional footage of the serious injuries our officers sustained on the Brooklyn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Ja9lTpQu0G — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

There were 15 shootings in a 15 hour period last weekend in New York City.

Murder and shootings are soaring this year compared to last year.

And Bill de Blasio and his city officials just voted to cut the police budget by one billion dollars or around the same amount of cash that Bill de Blasio’s wife lost in one of her special projects.

One NYPD officer was put in a choke hold last weekend while locals stood around and cheered!

There is a total break down of law and order under Communist de Blasio.

