Three Spirit Airlines passengers were arrested in Ft. Lauderdale by Broward County Police after attacking gate agents before their flight.

The three women were seen hurling shoes, boarding signs, water bottles and fast food at the gate agents.

And the passengers then attacked one of the gate agents on the ground.

The flight to Philadelphia was delayed after police were called.

