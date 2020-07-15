https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-i-would-bring-michael-flynn-back-to-the-white-house

On Tuesday, President Trump, asked by CBS News whether he would bring back former national security advisor Michael Flynn to the White House, answered bluntly, “I would. I think he’s a great gentleman.”

Trump was speaking to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge as he added, “”He’s a great — he’s been in the military for many, many decades, actually. Highly respected. What General Flynn went through is so unfair.”

Flynn served as Trump’s first national security advisor; he resigned on February 13, 2017 after saying he had given “incomplete information” vis-à-vis a telephone call he had with Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI, a plea that Flynn later attempted to withdraw in January 2020. Flynn’s sentence was delayed after he agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation targeting Russian interference in the 2016 election. But new evidence surfaced in 2020 that the FBI may have acted inappropriately in Flynn’s case.

As The Daily Wire reported earlier this week:

An attorney for former national security adviser Michael Flynn says new documents show the FBI knew Flynn wasn’t trying to lie during his January 24, 2017, interview, yet they concocted a criminal case against him anyway. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Justice gave Flynn 14 new pages of documents, which his attorney, Sidney Powell, said in a filing amounts to prosecutorial misconduct. “These documents establish that on January 25, 2017 — the day after the agents ambushed him at the White House — the agents and DOJ officials knew General Flynn’s statements were not material to any investigation, that he was ‘open and forthcoming’ with the agents, that he had no intent to deceive them, and that he believed he was fully truthful with them,” Powell wrote in the filing … The charges against Flynn were dropped on May 7, citing “a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The DOJ argued that Flynn’s January 2017 interview was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

Trump told Herridge of Flynn, “I don’t think he’s going to need a pardon because he’s been proven to be innocent. I don’t think he’s going to need a pardon.” He added, “You have to understand. I was given information that he lied.”

In late June, Powell and another attorney for Flynn, Jesse Binnall, reacted to the news that handwritten notes by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok in January 2017 appeared to indicate former Vice President Joe Biden brought up the idea of investigating former national security advisor Michael Flynn, according to attorneys representing Flynn.

The attorneys said that Strzok’s notes indicated that Biden thought Flynn might have violated the Logan Act when he conversed with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to court papers that had been filed. “The previously sealed document also says that former President Barack Obama told top members of his administration that ‘the right people’ should investigate Flynn,” The New York Post reported.

Binnall and Powell, calling the new revelation “stunning and exculpatory evidence,” stated, “According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn.”

