Missouri’s governor says President Trump will take “some sort of actions” to help a St. Louis couple who could face criminal charges for wielding guns to defend their home from angry protesters marching down their street.

“I think the president didn’t like what he was seeing, and the way people are being treated,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “I think you’ll see some sort of actions.”

Parson told reporters that he spoke Tuesday with both Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr. The phone calls came after reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, might move forward with charges against homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

“That couple had every right to protect their property,” Parson said.

Trump “understands the situation in Missouri, he understands the situation in St. Louis, and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens,” the governor said.

“The president said he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation, that he would be taking action to do that. I’m thankful that he’s getting involved in the situation, I’m thankful that he’s going to stand up for people on their legal rights and we’re going to move forward in this state,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, St. Louis police have applied for warrants in the case of a couple who held guns on their property as protesters marched down their street, according to reports.

“St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden on Tuesday told News 4 they applied for warrants but did not elaborate on what those warrants allege or who they are against. The guns were turned over to police as evidence,” KMOV reported.

The McCloskeys aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters after a group of some 300 protesters broke into their neighborhood on June 28. The two say they felt their lives were in danger.

“The hostility is what I noticed,” Hayden told KMOV. “I don’t want to see guns out when people are very hostile and angry at each other. Those are recipes for violence, so again we applied on warrant, there’s been follow up information and we are waiting on the decision on the warrant application.

On Friday, law enforcement authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant at the home of the couple. Reports say that police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was seen holding during the incident.

According to police reports, the McCloskeys said they heard a disturbance and saw “a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Private Street’ signs.”

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” St. Louis police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

“It was shocking. The gate came in. Seemingly everybody in the world came forward. I think the estimate is 300-500 people,’ Mark McCloskey told Fox News on Tuesday.

“They came right towards us. We were preparing to have dinner on the porch and we were literally 70 feet from the gate. By the time we got our guns, by the time I got my gun, the crowd was probably 30 or 40 feet from us. We thought it was the end. People were screaming everything,” he said.

Asked what the protesters were shouting at them, Patricia McClosky said: ‘That they were going to kill us, they were going to come in there, they were going to burn down the house, they were going to be living in our house after I was dead.’

