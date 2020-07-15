https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/507506-trump-shares-photo-with-goya-foods-products-after-ivanka-faces

President TrumpDonald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: ‘I leave elected office with my integrity intact’ Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE on Wednesday shared a photo on Instagram with several Goya Foods products as the White House doubled down on its public support of the company even as a similar tweet from Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter On The Money: Cash-strapped cities hammered by COVID-19 beg for federal help | Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on China over Hong Kong | White House campaign advocates new ‘pathways’ to jobs amid pandemic Democratic super PAC to launch ‘Creepy Trump’ TV ad MORE raised concerns about the violation of ethics rules for public officials.

The photo, taken from the Oval Office, was promoted on the president’s Instagram account a day after Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, shared a picture of herself with a can of Goya beans. The caption of the tweet read: “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

The message appeared to be show of support from Ivanka Trump following the backlash the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, faced after publicly praising the president at a White House event last week. But it quickly prompted criticism of its own, as well as accusations that the senior White House aide was violating ethics laws by using her official capacity to endorse a private product.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“You’re about to get dinged for a violation of ethics rules that apply to you as a White House staffer,” tweeted GOP operative Liz Mair.

Walter Shaub Walter Michael ShaubNadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing Pence chief of staff owns stock affected by boss’s coronavirus work: report HHS secretary faces criticism over naming aide with little public health experience to lead COVID-19 response MORE, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, also remarked that Ivanka Trump’s decision to disclose her title on her personal Twitter account weighed against her when it came to ethics laws.

“If you tout the company’s product in an obvious response to the backlash the company is facing for the CEO’s remarks about your father-president, you knowingly link your account in people’s minds to your official activities; you create the appearance of official sanction,” Shaub said in a series of tweets.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Trump says she’s ‘not talented in many ways’ Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey MORE (D-N.Y.) was one of many online who mocked Ivanka Trump’s tweet. The first-term congresswoman tweeted in Spanish, “If it’s Trump, he has to be corrupt.”

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

The White House strongly pushed back against the criticism Ivanka Trump faced, claiming the media and the “cancel culture movement” was responsible.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration – one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley said in a statement.

“Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support,” she added.

According to the Justice Department, a federal employee’s position should not be used “to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.”

Multiple White House officials have faced scrutiny over potential ethics law violations during Trump’s presidency. White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayDemocratic super PAC to launch ‘Creepy Trump’ TV ad Sources say DeSantis undercutting fundraising for Republican National Convention because of personal dispute: report Democrats see victory in Trump culture war MORE raised questions about a potential violation of the law in 2017 while promoting Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing during an appearance on Fox News.

