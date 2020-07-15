https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-mask-stabbing-death-whitmer

One man is dead and another has been hospitalized with a serious stab wound over a dispute about a mask only two days in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s social distancing order.

Police say that Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, was confronted by a 77-year-old man for not wearing a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus at a Quality Dairy store outside of Lansing.

Ruis allegedly stabbed the man and fled the scene.

Michigan State Police released video from a female deputy’s bodycam when she later attempted to pull over Ruis and he rushed her with a knife, leading to his shooting death.

“Very unfortunate she had to use her weapon, but she saved her life,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, according to USA Today.

“I mean, that’s the most important thing right here,” he added. “She had to use deadly force, and she did it properly, and I’m glad she wasn’t harmed in any way.”

The 77-year-old victim was hospitalized with a serious injury and is in stable condition.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the Michigan State Police investigate the incident. She is a 22-year veteran of the force.

