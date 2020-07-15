https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/university-promises-punish-students-witnessing-acts-hate/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Knowledge – even accidental – is now grounds for punishment at Syracuse University, at least in some situations.

A Friday email from Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Keith Alford says the student code of conduct has been revised “to make clear when bystanders and accomplices can be held accountable” for “acts of hate” and “bias-motivated incidents,” which include “racism, anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination and hate.”

Alford does not specify “when” those students will be published, and his email makes no mention of a safe harbor for students who report such acts. Students will be required to sign the new code this fall.

