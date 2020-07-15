https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-black-conservative-activist-rips-cultural-marxism-of-black-lives-matter-rioters-who-violently-invade-restaurant-right-in-front-of-him

A black conservative activist took video of a violent Black Lives Matter demonstration at a Dallas restaurant where he was eating with friends over the weekend and narrated the scene as it unfolded into violence — to the point where he said police arrived and deployed tear gas and pepper spray.

What are the details?

Damani Bryant Felder — a supporter of President Donald Trump and a founder of The Right Brothers — posted the video to his Instagram page which began with the mostly white demonstrators verbally disrupting diners seated outside the restaurant.

Image source: Instagram video screenshot

As the demonstrators chanted and cursed, Felder noted families seated with young children who were enduring the torrent of verbal abuse and profanity.

Image source: Instagram video screenshot

“They’re out here right now trying to act a fool,” he said of the demonstrators who soon began advancing on the tables and the restaurant staff and throwing objects and shoving those in their way.

“Here it is, see?” Felder observed. “They create the unrest, and then they get upset when someone actually speaks up for themselves. That’s the problem.”

Felder, with outrage in his voice, said the demonstrators “can’t behave … this is Marxism, cultural Marxism to a T! They did not come out here to be heard, they came out here to create a scene. You’ve gotta realize what this really is and call it out for what it really is.”

Damani Bryant Felder narrating the Black Lives Matter mayhem he observed over the weekend Image source: Instagram video screenshot

He added that “out here at this restaurant tonight, we had plenty of white people, plenty of black people all having a good time. And they came out here to create this scene, and now they’re acting like they’re the oppressed people.”

Felder noted there was live music as well with a black performer who had to stop due to the mayhem, which police tried to quell before resorting to tear gas and pepper spray.

“They brought this on the entire establishment because they cannot f***ing behave!” Felder added. “And they can’t learn how to express themselves like adults.”

Soon he observed that rioters were breaking windows.

“This is the anarchy that they want, this is what they continue to do,” Felder said.

Image source: Instagram video screenshot

“All they care about right now is creating this manufactured outrage, this chaos,” he said, adding that “their rationale is, ‘If we are upset, no one else can enjoy any peace whatsoever.'”

Soon Felder noted that the “cultural Marxist cowards” were scampering away, and he blasted them for their constant attempts to “foment this … arbitrary outrage” and “tear this nation apart.”

“You’re seeing the hypocrisy of this movement right now,” he added.

Here’s Felder’s video. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?

Recapping the incident on Twitter, Felder wrote that “I’ve seen it now with my own eyes. These people are animals. BLM is cancer.”

He also tweeted that he’s “never been more firm in my resolve to utterly destroy the BLM movement” and added in another post that “Black Lives Matter is morally bankrupt trash. I said what I said.”

(H/T: BizPac Review)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

