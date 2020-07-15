https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stress-cleveland-pandemic-wallethub/2020/07/15/id/977395

Amid the stress of the global coronavirus pandemic, a Wallet Hub study analyzed 182 American cities and Cleveland, Ohio, has been determined to be the most stressful city in America.

The cities include 150 of the most populated cities in the U.S., including at least the two most populated cities in every state. They were ranked and compared among four categories of stress:

Work.

Financial.

Family.

Health & Safety.

They are reviewed among 42 metrics, including poverty rates, divorce rates, health, and average amount of sleep per night, and ranked accordingly by Wallet Hub.

The most-stressed cities in America:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Birmingham, Alabama Gulfport, Mississippi Newark, New Jersey Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana

The least-stressed cities in America (among 182 cities studied):

Lincoln, Nebraska. Boise, Idaho. Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fargo, North Dakota. Overland Park, Kansas.

Cleveland ranked No. 1 in financial stress, third in health & safety, and fourth in family stress. Only in the area of work stress (35th) was Cleveland not among the toughest cities in the country.

