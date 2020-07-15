https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/blm-disrupt-nuclear-family

The dangerous Marxist agenda of the Black Lives Matter organization is working toward the complete transformation of American society. As part of that effort, the traditional nuclear family, which they call a “capitalist invention,” is now in its crosshairs.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck fights back with the facts and reveals how destroying the family only ends in the destruction of more black lives.

Niger Innis, a civil rights activist and the spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality, joins Glenn to speak out against the Marxist agenda that he says “will bury all of us.”

