https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-are-for-our-people-first-diddy-defends-nick-cannon-invites-him-to-join-truly-black-owned-revolt-tv

It seems that some prominent media figures with mega-platforms have come out in defense of television host Nick Cannon after ViacomCBS fired him in response to blatantly anti-Semitic/anti-white comments.

In a tweet on Wednesday, rapper and all-around music icon Diddy said that black people need to stand with Cannon and invited him to join the “truly black-owned” Revolt TV.

“[Nick Cannon] come home to [Revolt TV] truly BLACK OWNED!!!” tweeted Diddy. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ✊🏿❤️ We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2020

Many followers of Diddy agreed with his sentiments about Nick Cannon, who called white people “true savages” and who suggested that black people are the “true Hebrews.”

“This is finally the year for all BLACK OWNED businesses,” tweeted one follower.

“I watched the video and I’m like what the f**k did he say wrong? I mean, when I was in school they taught us that some Native Americans tribes were savages and other groups were savages,” another follower tweeted.

“This opportunity can be used to show black excellence in broadcasting. The creative talent that comes with Nick Cannon could power Television for a lifetime. I’m down to pitch a true rival to POWER with a next level thriller in ICE,” tweeted another.

Simultaneously, radio personality Charlamagne tha God said that Nick Cannon’s firing proves Jews “have the power.”

“That’s what you can do when you have the power. … Listen, Nick is my guy, I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power,” said Charlamagne.

“I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist. We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us!” he added.

Regarding his comments about white people, Charlamagne tha God also said that Nick Cannon had a point, urging everyone to look at the white people’s violent history against other races, ignoring the fact that Nick Cannon said white people are genetically inferior.

“When we talk about the power of melanated people,” he said on the show “Cannon’s Class.” “Melanin is so power[ful], and it connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear black … is because the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon argued that this lack of pigment in their skin leads white people to fear genetic annihilation.

“When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, that they know that they will be annihilated,” he said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

