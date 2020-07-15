https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-no-involvement-in-trump-advisors-op-ed-bashing-fauci_3425231.html

The White House said Wednesday officials weren’t involved in vetting an op-ed from a President Donald Trump adviser criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The piece, from trade adviser Peter Navarro, “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone,” Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, said in a statement.

Trump, she added, “values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration.”

Navarro wrote in the op-ed, published Tuesday night, that Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

The doctor, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), fought against Trump’s decision to ban travel from China, Navarro said.

He also repeatedly downplayed the threat of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a virus from China that causes the COVID-19 disease, the adviser added, pointing to comments Fauci made throughout January and February.

“When you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution,” Navarro wrote.

The NIAID didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Criticism from White House officials of Fauci has noticeably increased in recent days.

“I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right, and he also doesn’t necessarily—he admits that—have the whole national interest in mind,” Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary in the Department of Health, said Sunday.

Navarro issued a shorter statement disparaging Fauci over the weekend and Dan Scavino Jr., another White House official, shared a cartoon depicting Fauci as a spigot turned to cold.

Pouring out of the spigot were phrases highlighting how Fauci is pushing against reopening schools and easing harsh lockdowns.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has argued during Senate hearings with Fauci about his advice to the public, is depicted on the side of the sink, calling to “shut him off!!”

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Fauci “is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday that Fauci’s viewpoint is taken into account, but so are other people on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“Dr. Fauci’s one member of a team, but rest assured his viewpoint is represented and the information gets to the president through the task force,” she said.

