Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump reached double digits this month. At the same time, Trump’s approval rating fell to its lowest point in two years amid widespread disagreement with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a figures contained in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

The 2020 election is now less than four months away. Meanwhile, 51% of voters said they would vote for Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, if the election were held today, with 40% backing Trump, the poll said. A month ago, Biden led by seven percentage points.

The Journal said both candidates saw growth in the share of voters who view them very negatively.

The news wasn’t all negative for Trump, who, the poll said, maintained the backing of a majority of voters on the economy. His 54% approval in that category was a new high point.

It came, though, as the U.S. economy entered a recession in February after the pandemic forced much of the economy to shut down and shed millions of jobs.

The Journal noted there have been signs of a rebound, but these have been tempered by the expectation among some economists that a pandemic resurgence will inflict new pain as states pause or pull back on reopening plans.

The president’s overall job-approval rating dropped 3 percentage points over the last month, poll data said; 42% of voters approved of his job performance, while 56% disapproved. That, the poll report said, was his lowest job-approval rating since April 2018.

In other matters: The Journal reported that voters appeared more enthusiastic about Trump than Biden, though neither candidate received high marks in that category.

Also of note in the poll findings: Biden looked to be holding on to the support of more Dems than Trump is Republicans. And Biden seemed to have a narrow edge with independents, 39% to 35%.

The Journal/NBC News poll surveyed 900 registered voters from July 9-12. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.

