Following the resignation of a New York Times journalist who said she suffered bullying and was called a Nazi, the Zionist Organization of America has established a hotline for members of the media to report anti-Semitic and anti-Israel comments.

The group released a statement on its website explaining the move on Wednesday, one day after Bari Weiss resigned from the Times.

“In light of the shocking resignation by NY Times journalist Bari Weiss, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) has established a hotline for journalists at The NY Times or any other media outlet to call to report any anti-Semitism, anti-Israel bigotry, bullying, or harassment they are experiencing,” the statement reads.

“ZOA condemns the hostile anti-Semitic work environment now on full and public display at The New York Times. Bari Weiss’ decision to resign from her position as a writer and editor at the Times highlights the problems of journalists who call out anti-Semitism on the right and the left, and stand up for Israel.”

The organization added, “No journalist should pay a price for expressing these views. In her resignation letter, Weiss revealed that her Times colleagues called her ‘a Nazi and a racist.’ They criticized her for ‘writing about the Jews again.'”

The statement closed by saying, “If you have been bullied, harassed, or even threatened for expressing support for Jews or Israel, please contact us. We will guide you and stand up for your right to express those views — and the public’s right to hear them.”

