Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on President Donald Trump’s tax returns is a “big victory” for Trump as a candidate, but a loss for the president’s office.

“The big victory, politically, of course for Mr. Candidate Trump, as distinguished from President Trump, is that nothing is going to be disclosed, certainly not made public, until after the election,” Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump’s legal team during his impeachment, told “American Agenda” on Thursday afternoon.

“So, this was a victory for candidate Trump, I think it was, in the end, a defeat for the presidency of the United States,” he said, adding that he thinks that this case and the similar one involving former President Bill Clinton were “wrongly decided” by the court.

“If a president can’t be prosecuted while he’s sitting in office, then he shouldn’t be subject to a civil suit, as was in Clinton v. Jones, and I don’t think he should have to respond to thousands of potential subpoenas from thousands of local district attorneys offices all over the country,” Dershowitz said.

