Alex Trebek had some good news for fans eagerly awaiting to hear how his cancer treatment is going. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host revealed on Thursday in a clip shared on ABC News that the chemotherapy he has been undergoing while battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer is working.

“I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” Trebek said. “My numbers are good and I’m feeling great.”

The 79-year-old was feeling so good that he even wrote a book, “The Answer Is . . .: Reflections on My Life,” which is due out on July 21, according to Closer Weekly.

Earlier this year, “Jeopardy!” took a break from filming amid the coronavirus pandemic and Trebek has been recording show openings from his home for “some very special” episodes to be aired in July.

“For the first time ever, we will open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vault and take another look at some of our favorite episodes — including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted,” Trebek said, adding that he was looking forward to going back to the studio.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: Stay safe,” he said.

Since announcing his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, Trebek has done his best to keep life as normal as possible while battling the disease. At first, things seemed to be going well and weeks after he began treatment, he revealed he was in near-remission, but a sudden change in his condition sent him back for more chemotherapy.

Despite this, he has remained positive and determined.

In a heartfelt video in which Trebek shared the news of his diagnosis, he said that while the prognosis for stage 4 pancreatic cancer was “not very encouraging,” he intended to fight it.

