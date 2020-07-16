https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jews-synagogues-defense-classes/2020/07/16/id/977517

US. Jews are arming themselves and learning how to take down any active shooters in synagogues.

The Forward reported that a firm headed by Sharon Gat is teaching Jews across the U.S. how to use guns to defend their congregations. His action comes after synagogue shootings in U.S. cities, including Pittsburgh and Jersey City.

And last November, a white supremacist in Colorado was arrested and charged with plotting to detonate pipe bombs and dynamite at one of the state’s oldest synagogues.

“The average person in these trainings, after 40 hours, I can say there’s a very, very good chance that if an active shooter comes into his synagogue, the active shooter will be dead, and people will be saved,” Gat said.

Gat is offering 10-week-long training sessions, mostly to Orthodox Jews in California and Texas. The training is free because a Jewish Republican political donor, Robert Shilman, covers most of the costs, Gat said.

Former Israeli commandos are instructing those interested in defending their synagogues. The Forward noted these houses of worship are now planning to mimic the Israeli model of security, where Jews with guns are an accepted part of synagogue life.

And the Jewish news outlet said Jews across the U.S. are lining up for gun classes.

“It used to be one Sunday a month I’d have a class of 10,” said Jonathan Burstyn, who teaches gun safety classes primarily to Jewish clients. “I’m doing weekly classes now of about 15, 18 people.”

