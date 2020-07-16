https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/angry-dad-arrested-finding-man-teen-daughters-bedroom/

(FOX 5 ATLANTA) – A Coweta County father is under arrest for aggravated assault after what he did to a man he found in his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators say they are sympathetic with the dad’s anger, which included knocking out some teeth, but say he crossed a legal line when firing shots as the man ran away down the street.

A lot of fathers might say they would do the same thing Ismael Casillas did when he found that man inside his daughter’s bedroom. That is to beat the man bloody. But investigators say there is a limit, a line, that even a lenient Georgia law allows for homeowners defending their families.

