ISIS bride Shamima Begum left Great Britain to join the Islamic State in Syria at age 15.

Now she is 20 and wants to return ‘home’ to the UK. She is not sorry for joining the terror cult and is only wanting to return to Great Britain because ISIS was defeated in Syria.

Shamima Begum spoke with reporters in February 2019.

She has no sense of shame and no regret.

Shamima Begum: I think a lot of people should have like sympathy towards me for everything I’ve been through. They don’t really have proof that I did anything that is dangerous. Reporter: They had beheaded people. There were executions. Shamima Begum: Yeah, I know about those things and I was OK with it. I did have a good time while I was there. It was just at the end that things got harder.

Via Hannity:

On Thursday the British Court of Appeal ruled Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK.

The BBC reported:

Ms Begum, now 20, was one of three schoolgirls who left London to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. Her citizenship was revoked by the Home Office on security grounds after she was found in a refugee camp in 2019. The Court of Appeal said she had been denied a fair hearing because she could not make her case from the Syrian camp. The Home Office said the decision was “very disappointing” and it would “apply for permission to appeal”.

Shamima told reporters other ISIS members may try to return to Great Britain following today’s ruling.

There are 600 British ISIS members in Syrian refugee camps.

