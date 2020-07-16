https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/atlanta-mayor-keisha-lance-bottoms-mask-kemp/2020/07/16/id/977497

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is keeping the city’s mask mandate in place, despite an order from the governor that prohibits cities from issuing mask requirements, Newsweek reports.

Bottoms issued an order requiring face coverings in public spaces “in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections” earlier this month.

But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp overruled the local mandate in an order that prohibits areas from issuing mask rules. On Wednesday, he voided orders for at least 15 local governments that had adopted mask requirements.

Despite the governor’s order, the mayor’s office said the mandate remains in place.

“The Mayor’s Order remains in effect, as science and data will continue to drive the city’s decisions,” the mayor’s press secretary told Newsweek.

Bottoms issued the mask mandate after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Atlanta’s mayor isn’t the only one opposed to Kemp’s overriding order.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson tweeted: “It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can.”

He continued that Savannah “will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

