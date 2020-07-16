https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kerik-deblasio-dead-cops/2020/07/16/id/977617

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax TV on Thursday that New York Mayor Bill De Blasio has thrown his support behind “the same people who want dead cops.”

Kerik’s remarks came on “The Chris Salcedo Show” after being asked about a clash between a group of clergy and police and another opposing police at New York City Hall on Wednesday. New York Police Chief of Department Terence Monahan was among seven officers injured in the violence when they were hit with canes, bats and debris.

“That’s what he wants,” Kerik said referring to de Blasio as video of the confrontation played beside him.

“He put that mural in front of Trump Tower for a reason, to send the city a message,” Kerik added referring to the painting of “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. “This is who he supports, and he supports the same people that want dead cops, that’s called for dead cops. That’s who he’s supporting.

“So, he has no problem with those protesters – they’re not protesters. These are thugs, savages, people who are engaged in brutal violence, shootings, the murder rate is up in New York City. It’s just outrageous and it’s just one person’s – well two people are responsible: the mayor and the governor is responsible for not doing something about it.”

De Blasio disbanded the NYPD’s plainclothes “street crime unit” in mid June as part of his reform of the department, demanded by those who protested following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

New York City police officials subsequently said in late June that the homicide rate had reached a five-year high with the number of shootings increasing 42 percent from a year ago.

