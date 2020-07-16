https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/betfair-kamala-harris-running-mate/2020/07/16/id/977511

European sportsbook Betfair has rated Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as having the best odds of becoming former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election, according to the sports betting website The Action Network.

Harris, a former California attorney general, “has maintained her position as the betting favorite since we started tracking these odds on April 1, when she had a 42.2% implied probability of being the pick,” Action Network notes. “While she’s back down to 50% after peaking at 55.6% in late June, the senator still has a significant edge over the candidate with the next-best odds: Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor to the Obama administration, who has a 20% implied probability.”

Harris and Biden were political allies before the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, but the senator took the former vice president to task during the party’s primary debates over his past support for busing, and his reminiscing about working with segregationists.

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris said to Biden during a debate. “I also believe, and it’s personal … it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

She added, “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

“She proved she is somebody who can throw and land a punch,” longtime Harris strategist Brian Brokaw, who operated a political action committee that backed her White House run, told the Los Angeles Times, referring to her debate performance. “One of the attributes you want is somebody who doesn’t shy away from a fight and taking on people in power. That’s something she has demonstrated time and time again.”

