Joe Biden Campaign Chair Cedric Richmond joined FOX and Friends this morning to discuss the current state of the campaign.

During his discussion with Brian Kilmeade Richmond compared Trump voters to David Duke voters in the United States.

When he was asked about this comparison he said, “Well, I’m using it as an example as secret voters and people who voted for someone who may not have great character.”

Cedric Richmond then suggested there are likely more secret Joe Biden voters than Donald Trump voters because it’s so hard to stand up to this president(?) Well, Mitt Romney certainly doesn’t think so!

And finally Richmond said he wants “fact-checkers” to post notes live on the TV screen during the debates. That way the left can dominate with their bias on live TV.

Via FOX and Friends.

