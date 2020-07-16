https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/07/16/chaz-chop-cases-still-prosecuted-one-arson-one-shooting/

Tuesday a man was arrested on a federal arson charge for trying to set fire to a police precinct that was at the center of the former CHAZ/CHOP protest area in Seattle. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the western district of Washington identified the attempted arsonist as Isaiah Thomas Willoughby, age thirty-five.

According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of June 12, 2020, a person in distinctive clothing was captured on surveillance video near debris piled next to the wall of the Seattle Police East Precinct. In the video, the suspect appears to use a small can, similar to a gas can, to pour a liquid on the debris. The suspect steps out of frame, then appears to return with something that he lights on fire and tosses on the debris pile. The pile begins to burn, and the suspect walks away. The fire scorched the side of the building, but was extinguished by those nearby using fire extinguishers, and pulling the flaming debris from the building. According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of June 12, 2020, a person in distinctive clothing was captured on surveillance video near debris piled next to the wall of the Seattle Police East Precinct. In the video, the suspect appears to use a small can, similar to a gas can, to pour a liquid on the debris. The suspect steps out of frame, then appears to return with something that he lights on fire and tosses on the debris pile. The pile begins to burn, and the suspect walks away. The fire scorched the side of the building, but was extinguished by those nearby using fire extinguishers, and pulling the flaming debris from the building.

The police released the surveillance video of the incident last month:

[embedded content]

Willloughby faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted.

The second case currently underway connected to CHAZ/CHOP involves a man named Nikolas Fernandez who decided to drive by the protest to back in June to see “how bad” it had gotten. He drove his car down a street full of protesters, scaring them, though he apparently didn’t hit anyone. One protester, Dan Gregory, reached through his open driver’s side window and grabbed the steering wheel while the car was still moving, allegedly to prevent Fernandez from hitting someone.

Having grabbed the wheel, Gregory quickly realized turning the car might injure someone so instead he punched Fernandez in the face. Fernandez had a handgun and responded by shooting Gregory in the shoulder. He then got out of his car and brandished the gun before walking to the police line and turning himself in. Fernandez was charged with first degree assault for the shooting though he and his attorney argue this was a clear case of self defense. There are several videos of this incident. This one shows Fernandez car turning onto the street full of protesters:

NEW: Video provided to CHS shows car in shooting incident speeding onto 11th Ave https://t.co/rt3tIX5Tw7 pic.twitter.com/WdhnEm0qtt — jseattle (@jseattle) June 9, 2020

This KIRO7 news clip shows video of the moment Fernandez came down that street and when Dan Gregory reached into his car. Fernandez’ lawyer notes that the street in question had not been closed to traffic, though as you can see in the clip above protesters had set up some trash cans in the street.

[embedded content]

Fernandez has pleaded not guilty. It’s not clear what kind of time he’s facing if convicted on the assault charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

