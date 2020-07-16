http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9N9h_cwwEt4/

Comedian Chelsea Handler has made the bizarre claim that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is guilty of “war crimes” for his new policy that prohibits the state’s counties and cities from requiring residents to wear masks in public.

Chelsea Handler tweeted Thursday that Gov. Kemp belongs “in jail,” along with two other Republican governors, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ).

“War crimes: @GovKemp refusing to mandate a mask wearing policy when the entire country is fighting a virus that can kill. You are violating the care of your own healthcare workers, plus all civilians who YOU are supposed to be governing,” the comedian tweeted.

War crimes: @GovKemp refusing to mandate a mask wearing policy when the entire country is fighting a virus that can kill. You are violating the care of your own healthcare workers, plus all civilians who YOU are supposed to be governing. You belong in jail with Ducey and Abbott. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 16, 2020

Gov. Kemp issued a new set of policies Thursday for Georgia’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Among them is an executive order preventing local governments from mandating masks.

“We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable. The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public,” said Candice Broce, communications director and chief deputy executive counsel for the governor, in a tweet.

Previous executive orders – and now this order – state no local action can be more or less restrictive than ours. We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable. The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public. https://t.co/MpxkPUkmBL — Candice Broce (@candicebroce) July 16, 2020

Chelsea Handler made no mention of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose state is seeing a dramatic resurgence in COVID-19 cases after local officials allowed Black Lives Matter protests and riots to proceed despite the pandemic. Gov. Newsom recently announced a second statewide economic lockdown, forcing the re-closure of indoor restaurants, gyms, salons, and all bars.

Handler has been a vocal supporter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), even calling herself “Cuomo-sexual.”

New York has the second highest COVID-19 death rate in the country at 175 per 100,000 people. By comparison, Georgia ranks 17th at 29 per 100,000.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

