Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot mocked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she criticized crime in her city and the Trump campaign shot back with a fiery response.

The feud began when McEnany answered a question Thursday at the White House press briefing about a comment President Donald Trump made about the disparity between black Americans killed by police officers and white Americans.

“By population percentages, black people are about three times more likely than white people to die in a police encounter,” said a reporter. “If the president won’t even acknowledge that, how can he fix the problem?”

“The president has routinely acknowledged and expressed the absolute atrocity of the case of George Floyd, and his heart goes out to that family still,” McEnany responded.

“He was noting a fact, um, that there were, when you look at unarmed killings with police interactions in this country, that you had nine unarmed black individuals who were fatally shot, and 19 unarmed white individuals, that’s down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015, so numbers have actually come down since the Obama administration,” she continued.

“He was making that point, but one point he wants to strongly make is this: That black men and women who die of homicide, they are likely to die of homicide at eight times greater than that of white individuals and Hispanics combined. That’s the rate combined,” McEnany said.

“So that’s an extraordinary thing that we want to look at,” she concluded. “I’ve listed for you the names of these kids who died across this country. It is unacceptable, and under this president, he’ll take action and the derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help, because she’s doing a very poor job at securing her streets.”

Lightfoot responds to McEnany

Lightfoot responded in short tweet meant to mock the press secretary.

“Karen, watch your mouth,” she tweeted simply with a screenshot of McEnany’s comments.

The president’s 2020 campaign digital director fired back at Lightfoot with a collection of statistics on the crime affecting the residents of Chicago.

“Black people are being murdered at a record rate in Chicago. The violence and death is out of control… 64 shot & 11 killed just last weekend. 373 have been killed just this year, a 35% increase,” tweeted Gary Coby.

“Here is the Mayor, who is a total failure at stopping this violence,” Coby added.

Here are the comments from Kayleigh McEnany:

