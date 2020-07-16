https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507775-chicago-mayor-to-mcenany-hey-karen-watch-your-mouth

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) fired back at White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday after the latter took aim at Lightfoot’s job performance.

Lightfoot, tweeting an image of a transcript of McEnany’s remarks earlier in the day referring to her as the “derelict” mayor of Chicago, referred to McEnany as “Karen,” a mocking name used for white women seen in viral videos harassing or calling the police on Black people.

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” Lightfoot tweeted.

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

Lightfoot’s response comes as the Trump administration has hammered Chicago’s leadership for months over gun violence in the city, which President TrumpDonald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform ‘was vicious’ White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE and his allies frequently blame on Democratic leadership of the city.

A tracker operated by the Chicago Tribune reports that 1,901 people have been injured or killed in shootings so far this year, 550 more than had occurred at the same point in 2019.

In an interview with MSNBC earlier this week, Lightfoot pinned blame for the violence on Trump, pointing to “too many illegal guns on our street” which she said was the “direct result of a failure of federal leadership.”

“Which is why we need change in November and we need the kind of leadership that Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump Hillicon Valley: Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, others compromised | U.S. announces sanctions on Huawei, citing human rights abuses | Pompeo ‘confident’ foreign adversaries will interfere in elections MORE is going to bring to our country,” the mayor added in the Tuesday interview.

