https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-cuomo-calls-trump-instagram-post-bullshit-after-weeks-of-ignoring-his-brothers-nursing-home-scandal

CNN host Chris Cuomo called President Trump advertising Goya food products amid a pandemic “bullshit” on Wednesday.

Cuomo’s harsh appraisal came after he spent weeks touting the performance of his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the governor oversaw the state with the highest death toll in the country. During a series of interviews, the television host avoided pressing his brother about a controversial nursing home policy that potentially contributed to the state’s massive death toll.

“Tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit. Are you kidding me? Hawking products, Goya, I don’t care who it is,” Cuomo erupted during a segment on his show. “Resolute Desk? This is what he’s resolute about. Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser. Are you kidding me?”

“Marketing for a brand following calls for boycotts after Goya’s CEO heaped praise on Trump last week, on your dime in the middle of a pandemic. They’re selling beans, are you kidding me?” Cuomo continued. “This is not Left and Right, this is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting on the Resolute Desk with a bunch of Goya products.”

“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans!” says @ChrisCuomo, outraged over Pres. Trump’s “magic beans” photo. “Are you kidding me? Seriously. Seriously… what good reason?” pic.twitter.com/zih858VuBB — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 16, 2020

Washington Examiner Magazine managing editor Jay Caruso slammed the CNN host as a hypocrite for ignoring his brother’s handling of the pandemic in New York while being given prime access to question the governor.

“Now Chris Cuomo is concerned? Maybe he can break out the giant Q-Tip the next time his brother is on and ask Andrew about the 6,000 seniors he condemned to die with his nursing home order,” Caruso said, referencing a bit when Chris pulled out a giant Q-tip to question his brother about coronavirus testing.

Now Chris Cuomo is concerned? Maybe he can break out the giant Q-Tip the next time his brother is on and ask Andrew about the 6,000 seniors he condemned to die with his nursing home order. https://t.co/Q4jjf0WX39 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 16, 2020

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean also hit the host for ignoring Gov. Cuomo’s attempt to declare victory over the coronavirus by selling a poster celebrating New York’s virus response.

“Your bro @NYGovCuomo literally made posters of the death toll in his state (over 32,000) and is selling them for 15 dollars on a government website. You may want to sit this one out,” Dean said.

Your bro @NYGovCuomo literally made posters of the death toll in his state (over 32,000) and is selling them for 15 dollars on a government website. You may want to sit this one out. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 16, 2020

Trump posted a picture of him promoting Goya food products Wednesday on his Instagram. Trump posted the picture after his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump had posted a photo on her social media touting the company on Tuesday night. Ivanka’s photo sparked accusations that she had violated federal ethics rules prohibiting government officials from endorsing companies or organizations in their official capacity.

Ivanka Trump may have violated an ethics rule when she endorsed Goya black beans https://t.co/QQ6bR13EeE pic.twitter.com/pcL3GSXwgz — CNN (@CNN) July 15, 2020

Last week, Goya CEO Bob Unanue praised Trump during a White House event, triggering critics to propose a boycott of Unanue’s company which makes beans, rice, and other food products.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unanue said at the event. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

