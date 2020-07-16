https://thehill.com/homenews/media/507608-chuck-todd-there-is-no-editorial-view-on-any-msnbc-daytime-newscasts

MSNBC anchor Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddFox’s Wallace to interview Trump on Sunday CNN’s Tapper rips Cuomo ‘crowing’ about COVID-19 handling: ‘No other state has lost as many lives’ US testing official: ‘Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right’ MORE claimed on Wednesday that “there is no editorial view” on any of “MSNBC’s newscasts in the daytime,” prompting howls from conservative media members on Twitter.

Todd’s assertion came after a heated exchange between MSNBC anchor Katy Tur and a spokesman for President Trump Donald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform ‘was vicious’ White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE‘s reelection campaign, Tim Murtaugh.

“Just a reminder, for what it’s worth, there is no editorial view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime,” Todd said while co-anchoring with Tur.

The “Meet the Press” moderator made the disclaimer after Murtaugh said Tur made a “speech” instead of acting as an objective anchor.

“I do not recall MSNBC or CNN or anybody else be concerned about the safety of people who attended those gatherings, but suddenly, when it is involving a President Trump rally, then of course, then these safety measures are of paramount,” Murtaugh argued, comparing coverage of protests over the death of George Floyd to Trump’s recent campaign events. “But when it’s a large gathering with a political message that MSNBC would agree with, suddenly safety measures are on the back burner.”

“I attended a number of those rallies, everybody was wearing a mask, hand sanitizer was handed out,” Tur retorted. “And we just saw the images of those rallies. People were not wearing masks inside the president’s rally. There was not social distancing being practiced. We saw the signs that were removed from seats. You can say you handed out hand sanitizer and gave out masks, they weren’t wearing them. And also, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci today has said that the incubation period for this disease could be longer than just two weeks.”

“I appreciate that speech, Katy. Thank you,” Murtaugh jabbed as the interview ended.

Reaction to Todd’s disclaimer quickly appeared on Twitter.

HAHAHA! When I read this I thought it was a quote from @chucktodd from the past, added here as commentary. Nope, he said it right after. https://t.co/upFAO8jF7E — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 15, 2020

Just the kind of joke we needed go get us through the rest of the week. @chucktodd: “And just a reminder, for what it’s worth, there is no editorial point of view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime.”pic.twitter.com/riQtkYWjyc — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) July 15, 2020

‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Chuck Todd Insists No Bias at MSNBC: ‘No Editorial Point of View on Any of These Newscasts’ https://t.co/yLLr1WKfgP via @mediaite — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 16, 2020

