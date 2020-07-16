http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Rhz2245xN6s/closest-images-sun-space-science-121548219.html

One of the closest images ever taken of the sun. (BEIS via PA)

The closest-ever images taken of the sun have revealed mini solar flares called “campfires” dotted across its surface.

The images were captured last month by the Solar Orbiter, a European Space Agency (ESA) probe designed and built in the UK. Scientists say the pictures could shed light on the mysterious process that means the outer layer of the star is so much hotter than the layers below.

The spacecraft came within 47 million miles of the sun’s surface and passed between the orbits of Venus and Mercury.

View photos Artist impression of the Solar Orbiter in front of the sun. (BEIS via PA) More

Solar flares are sudden flashes of high-energy radiation from the sun’s surface, which can cause radio and magnetic disturbances on the Earth.

Dr Caroline Harper, head of space science at the UK Space Agency, said that scientists were excited by the presence of campfires that are “millions of times smaller than the solar flares”.

She said: “We do not really know what they (the campfires) are doing but there is speculation that they might play a role in coronal heating, a mysterious process whereby the outer layer of the sun, known as the corona, is much hotter (around 300 times) than the layers below.

View photos Image captured by the Solar Orbiter when it came within 47 million miles of the sun’s surface. (BEIS via PA) More

“These campfires may be contributing to that in a way we do not know yet.”

The operation was a joint venture between the ESA and NASA.

“In mid-June, Solar Orbiter made its first close pass of the Sun following its Feb 9 launch, turning on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time,” NASA said in a statement on its website.

View photos Image captured by The Solar Orbiter when it came within 47 million miles of the sun’s surface. (BEIS via PA) More

After launching on 9 February, Solar Orbiter made its first close pass of the sun in mid-June, despite the team facing setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the spacecraft entered a critical stage of the mission in March, the ESA was forced to close operation centres that had vital measuring equipment and send staff home as the continent went into lockdown.

According to ESA’s Solar Orbiter project scientist Daniel Müller, the images will be the closest images of the sun ever captured. “We have never taken pictures of the Sun from a closer distance than this,” Müller said.

“There have been higher resolution close-ups, e.g. taken by the four-meter Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii earlier this year. But from Earth, with the atmosphere between the telescope and the sun, you can only see a small part of the solar spectrum that you can see from space.”

Story continues