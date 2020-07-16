https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/idiot-communist-bill-de-blasio-brags-fewer-people-nyc-jails-ignores-200-rise-violent-crime/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio bragged this morning about having fewer people in New York City jails than any time since World War II.

De Blasio then added, “And we are safer for it and better for it.”

DE BLASIO: “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WW2 and we are safer for it and better for it” pic.twitter.com/isOM3P8yZ4 — Checked Elitist Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2020

New York City released 1,500 inmates in April due to coronavirus.

Shootings were up 205% in June in New York City compared to a year earlier.

Burglaries were up 75% in the next month.

In June in New York City murders doubled the numbers from the previous year.

De Blasio is either ignorant or a complete liar or both!

The New York City mayor got shredded on Twitter:

Tony Shaffer:

Wow…with 250% increase in violent crime…this is like the Joker becoming mayor of Gotham City…pure insanity… https://t.co/m3ivzNfkmk — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 16, 2020

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik:

.@NYGovCuomo Please listen to @NYCMayor’s words. He is either completely delusional or believes that New Yorkers are idiots. He needs to be recalled, or whatever it takes to remove him from power and stop his intentional destruction of New York City. https://t.co/Yy5iescnj2 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 16, 2020

