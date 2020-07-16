http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WbZt6DxMZYk/

Criminals along the Greek border are allegedly selling fake medical certificates showing a negative result for the Wuhan coronavirus to those travelling to Greece.

The criminals are reportedly selling the fake documents for as much as €30 to €40 (£27-£36/$34-$46) to those who wish to cross the border into Greece from Balkan countries.

The discovery of the fake medical certifications came after inspections by local authorities in the village of Promachonas, located near the Bulgarian border, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

Following the revelations, Greek authorities have decided to only accept medical certificates from 100 certified medical institutions in the Balkan region.

According to infectious disease specialist Charalambos Gogos, consideration is also being made to test visitors even if they have a certificate.

In recent days, several Balkan countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia have seen a surge in new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with Greece tightening the border at Promachonas after 29 Bulgarians crossed into Greece and tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

Europol: Criminals Adapting and Taking Advantage of Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/8RB9VAiEis — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 2, 2020

In Serbia, thousands have taken to the streets in recent days to protest the reintroduction of coronavirus lockdown measures with violent clashes reported in the capital city of Belgrade between protesters and police.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government passed legislation last Thursday that would limit public mass gatherings. But daily protests have continued and have been described as the most intense since demonstrations in 2000 that toppled the regime of Slobodan Milosevic.

Greece is not the only country dealing with fake coronavirus medical certificates. Italian media have reported similar forged medical documents coming from Bangladesh where papers are being sold for €30 to €50 (£27-£45/$34-$57) each.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, real certificates were stolen by hospital employees at Mugda Medical College and Hospital and then copied and sold on to those wishing to enter Europe.

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

