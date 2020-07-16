https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/de-blasios-new-york-violent-thug-assaults-female-child-stroller-stabbing-multiple-times-video/

This is Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York.

A violent thug assaulted a female pushing a child in a stroller before stabbing her multiple times.

According to the NYPD, the assault and stabbing took place Tuesday evening at approx 7:11 PM, in front of 3343 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx.

“WANTED for ASSAULT: Have you seen Carlos Gonzalez?” the NYPD posted on Twitter asking the public for help.

WATCH:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Have you seen Carlos Gonzalez? On 7/14/20 at approx 7:11 PM, in front of 3343 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx, he placed the female victim in a choke hold, dragged her to the ground, then stabbed the victim multiple times. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Hj6P3TJMFa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bragged this morning about having fewer people in New York City jails than any time since World War II.

De Blasio then added, “And we are safer for it and better for it.”

