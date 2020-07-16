https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-democrat-senator-campaignfundraiser/2020/07/16/id/977598

Democrats running for 10 important U.S. Senate seats have outraised incumbent Republicans by $34 million over the last three-month quarter, which ended June 30, according to Federal Election Commission filings, Reuters reported.

The Democrats took in $86 million versus the $52 million raised by Republicans. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.,and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were outraised by a total of $10.8 million. But that probably won’t matter since South Carolina and Kentucky are rated by the Cook Political Report as “likely Republican.”

However, the races in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana and North Carolina, all states where incumbent Republican Senators have been outraised so far, are considered to be toss-ups.

Despite losing the fundraising battle from last quarter, Republicans have the overall money advantage over Democrats. The only exception is with races in Arizona with Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Montana with Republican Sen. Steve Daines. Those two are in the only races where Democrats have more cash.

“If they are defending these seats, that suggests there are really no offensive opportunities,” Henry Olsen, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank, told Reuters.

The one exception to that likelihood is the Alabama Senate race, featuring incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones who will face former Auburn University football coach and Republican nominee Tommy Tuberville, in a race rated as “lean Republican” by The Cook Political Report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

