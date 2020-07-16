https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dnc-democrats-congress/2020/07/16/id/977636

Democratic officials urged Congressional lawmakers and delegates on Thursday not to attend in-person the Democratic National Convention due to fears over coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

“We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well epidemiologists, and have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee,” senior convention committee adviser Chasseny Lewis told congressional aides in an email, the Times reported. “No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually.”

The DNC had moved the convention site from the Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum basketball arena to the Wisconsin Center.

The main event at the convention will be speeches from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his vice presidential nominee. Voting on the national party platform and other activities will likely take place remotely.

The announcement comes as GOP officials also moved the Republican National Convention, from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida. For the first three days, attendance to the convention will be restricted only to regular delegates, which is roughly 2,500 people.

Although, some Republican lawmakers, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have decided to skip the event altogether. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. and Susan Collins, R-Maine also will not be in attendance.

“I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter to GOP members. “We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump’s administration and his re-nomination for a second term — while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”

The Democratic convention is scheduled to take place from August 17th – 20th.

